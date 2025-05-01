National Lottery Appoints Anne Mulcahy as its New CMO

Anne Mulcahy has been appointed as the new chief marketing officer of Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the company which runs the Irish National Lottery.

A veteran of the Irish marketing industry, Mulcahy has worked with a wide range of Irish and international brands having held marketing roles in companies like Coca Cola, Diageo, Vodafone Ireland and Bank of Ireland. Most recently, she has worked as a brand consultant for clients, including Curry’s Ireland, identifying growth strategies and developing brand plans.

“I am excited to join the National Lottery, where Ireland comes to dream. The National Lottery is an iconic Irish brand, and I am looking forward to helping it enjoy continued success,” says Anne Mulcahy.

“Anne brings a wealth of experience to the National Lottery. We believe Anne’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing the National Lottery brand and connecting with our customers in meaningful ways as we continue to raise much needed funds for Good Causes nationwide,” adds Cian Murphy, CEO of Premier Lotteries Ireland.