VMTV’s Colette Fitzpatrick to Host Media Awards 2025

Virgin Media TV’s news anchor Colette Fitzpatrick will MC this year’s Media Awards 2025 which will take place in the Mansion House on May 8.

A popular and well-liked figure in the Irish media industry, the Tipperary native has worked with Virgin Media and its forerunner TV3 since 2001.

Virgin Media Television is also one of the two Platinum Partners for the Media Awards. The other Platinum Partner is dmg media Ireland, which has been involved in the awards for the last 13 years.

“The Media Awards are an established best-in-class standard for our industry,” says Karl Byrne, group head of sales at dmg media.

“Our role as a Platinum Partner is testament to dmg media’s commitment to excellence in delivery for our clients and consumers.”

With the shortlist published last week, attention now turns to the next round of judging which kicks off next Tuesday and runs for three days. Over the three days, 80 judges will assess 140 live presentations from those agencies and media brands that made the shortlist.

This year, the organisers have advised those attending the awards in the Mansion House that there will be a pre-awards event in Café en Seine fro 6pm onwards. This will be followed up by an after-party in the same venue once the awards have concluded.

For more information on the Awards, visit www.mediaawards.ie