Out Look: All Out for Easter

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

OOH takes centre stage again this Easter, enabling brands to tap into tradition, togetherness, and seasonal shopping behaviours. Although Easter might not have the commercial intensity of Christmas, its familiar rituals and consumer journeys present meaningful opportunities for brands to connect.

According to our latest iQ research, two-thirds of Irish adults intend to gather with family or friends over the long weekend. Beyond home visits, many anticipate heading outdoors to parks, beaches, cinemas, and retail centres, underscoring the importance of strategically placed, location-led OOH messaging.

Given the €24.6 million spent on Easter eggs alone in Ireland last March (Kantar, 2024), it’s clear why brands in the food, beverage, and gifting sectors have already launched prominent OOH campaigns in the lead up to next Sunday. From emotional storytelling to sensory experiences, here’s how they’re standing out across Ireland’s streets ahead of Easter.

Cadbury’s Worldwide Hide

Cadbury’s Worldwide Hide returns with a digital twist on generosity, inviting people to hide virtual eggs for loved ones, anywhere globally. This year’s creative execution embraces intimacy, with evocative lines such as “Where we should have kissed” display prominently on dPods, iVisions, and Tesco Digiscreens. Leveraging personal memory and emotional connection makes this campaign highly impactful, particularly in busy retail and commuting environments.

The campaign is planned by Spark Foundry and PML, with creative by VCCP.

Baileys Chocolate Targets the Senses

Baileys continues its sensory-driven OOH innovation this Easter, re-debuting chocolate-scented DOOH across Digitowers that emit enticing cocoa aromas at select on-trade locations. This clever activation highlights the brand’s successful expansion into year-round indulgence, notably beyond the Christmas period. The wider campaign spans Tesco Digiscreens, Adtowers, Adshel Live Retail, the Green Screen, Europanels, 48 Sheets.

The campaign is planned by PHD and Source out of home, with the initiative demonstrating how innovative (including multi-sensory) campaigns actively invite consumer engagement. Our IMPACT Attention research showed 85% of consumers agreeing that innovative formats such as scent, sound, and projection-based OOH effectively capture their attention. These formats not only break through visual noise but also create memorable brand moments that further enhance recall.

Love Irish Food Champions Butlers

Love Irish Food’s Easter initiative spotlights Butler’s Chocolate eggs through elegantly minimalistic creative on Bus Shelters, promoting the Irish-produced product range. “That’s the power of Love Irish Food,” aligns with growing consumer preference for Irish-produced goods, particularly significant during gifting seasons.

Supported by Spark Foundry and PML, the campaign capitalises on ongoing consumer sentiment research consistently showing a strong affinity toward local brands and provenance-led messaging (Bord Bia Consumer Insights, 2024).

Avonmore Cream Dollops onto the Plate

Tirlán’s Avonmore Cream returns to OOH with a familiar ever-effective visual approach, showcasing a tempting dessert topped with fresh cream and strawberries. Spanning formats including Bus Shelters, 48 Sheets, dPods, DX Screens, and in-store SuperValu DOOH, the campaign positions itself at key touchpoints along the consumer’s shopping journey in retail environments. As outlined in our recent Retail OOH feature, brands that show up along this journey are more likely to influence purchase decisions. Additionally our IMPACT Attention data notes 61% of adults attributing OOH as having influenced a recent purchase.

The campaign is planned by Carat and PML with creative by Goosebump, illustrating the power of consistent, appetite-appealing visual storytelling to reinforce brand preference during high-consumption periods.

Lindt Bunny Makes a Sparkling Return

The iconic Lindt Gold Bunny returns to OOH with fresh visual appeal, pairing the classic product with a soft-focus countryside setting and the warm line “Make Easter Sparkle.” Live across Bus Shelters, dPods, Tesco Digiscreens, Adshel Live Retail, and iVisions, the campaign targets high-footfall retail locations near points of purchase with plenty of glitz!

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the brand reinforces the enduring power of tradition delivered at scale, highlighting how familiarity remains a valuable asset when thoughtfully presented.

SuperValu’s Signature Tastes

SuperValu balances premium appeal with practicality this Easter, featuring its Signature Tastes range alongside a compelling 3 for €10 offer. With appetising visuals of grazing boards and deli favourites displayed across Bus Shelters, T-Sides, 48 Sheets, and Adshel Live Roadside, the campaign mirrors evolving consumer behaviour, blending aspirational meal choices with accessible pricing at a time when cost-conscious consumers are at a heightened level of attention.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, it effectively targets consumers managing meal planning and budgeting decisions during key seasonal moments.

As Easter approaches, these campaigns collectively illustrate how OOH can effectively combine creativity, location-specific targeting, and sensory engagement to strengthen brand connections during pivotal retail periods. Fresh research from our 2025 Media Impact study shows that when OOH is used to reflect real-world timing and cultural moments, 68% of consumers find it more attention-grabbing and 67% say it’s more memorable, affirming the value of seasonal storytelling and well-timed creative in the OOH mix.

TGI Confirms OOH’s Continued Visibility in 2025

The latest ROI TGI release (R1 2025) reaffirms Out of Home’s role as a consistent and visible presence in the lives of Irish consumers. With weekly recall figures holding strong across formats and a clear advantage among younger and more mobile groups, the medium continues to show its strength in a changing media landscape.

This release’s findings show that 66% of Irish adults recall seeing some form of OOH in the past week. In Dublin, that rises to 71%. Digital formats continue to complement the classic estate, with 59% recalling DOOH nationally, rising to 64% in the capital.

With 66% recalling any OOH and 59% recalling DOOH, it’s clear that digital formats are complementing, not cannibalising, the strength of classic formats, together driving impressive cumulative reach.

That dual-format presence ensures OOH remains visible across a range of journeys and environments, from high streets to transit corridors.

Travel patterns continue to underpin exposure.

25% of adults spend 9 or more hours travelling each week. In Dublin, this rises to 29% (Index: 116).

29% use public transport at least five times a week (Index: 181). In Dublin this rises to 53%



The latest figures show a clear generational trend, with younger adults not only leading the way in OOH and DOOH recall, but also doing so consistently across cycles, reaffirming their status as a key OOH audience.

76% of 16–24s recall seeing any OOH in the past week (Index: 115).

67% of 25–34s (Index: 101).

68% of 35–44s (Index: 104).

Digital formats also resonate strongly with 70% of 16–24s (Index: 120) recalling DOOH, well above the national average. The same can be said of Classic formats at 72% (Index: 118). These audiences are increasingly difficult to reach through other traditional channels but remain highly receptive to advertising in public spaces.

Consistently high levels of recall in locations like supermarkets, shopping centres and public transport hubs continue to underline OOH’s role as a presence in daily routines. Retail OOH, in particular, offers brands key visibility at points of consideration and purchases, a strength reinforced by 43% of adults recalling ads in shopping centres or malls, rising to 57% in Dublin.