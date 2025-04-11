Ciara Reilly Takes Over as MD of RED C as Sinead Mooney Retires

Ciara Reilly has been appointed as the new managing director of RED C Research following the decision by Sinead Mooney to retire at the end of May.

Mooney has made a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Irish market research industry and to RED C, which she co-founded with Richard Colwell in 2003.

RED C was acquired by the Business Post Group in 2021. In recent years, it has expanded into the UK under the RED C and Relish Research brands. .

“It has been a privilege to lead and grow RED C over the past 22 years. I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that the new leadership team will continue to drive the company forward with the same dedication to excellence,” says Mooney who says she will remain on as a consultant to the business.

For her part, Ciara Reilly has been with RED C for nearly two decades and “brings extensive experience in insight-based consultancy, and a deep understanding of the marketing levers to help brands grow.”

Joining Reilly on the RED C Senior management team in Ireland are Conor Murphy, Bryan Cox, Ciara Clarke and Shaun Fourie.

“I am honoured to take on this role and build upon the strong foundation established by Sinead and Richard,” says Reilly.

“Together with Conor, Bryan, Ciara Clarke, Shaun and the entire RED C team, we will continue to deliver insightful research and innovative solutions to our clients.”

As part of the new leadership team, Conor Murphy, who has been a senior director in the business for the past 10 yearshas been promoted to the role of deputy managing director.

Bryan Cox, meanwhile, has also worked in the business for 20 years and will continue his role in the senior management team while Ciara Clarke, another long-time employee, has been promoted to the senior management team, “reflecting her significant contributions to the running of the business and the company’s success.”

In addition, Shaun Fourie, who has over 16 years’ experience in operational positions in agency and software companies in the market research industry in South Africa, has been appointed head of operations of RED C Ireland, following the departure of Michelle Lowry from the business.

According to group CEO, Richard Colwell: “While we will of course miss Sinead, I am delighted we have been able to promote from within the RED C family, and I look forward to supporting the next generation with Ciara Reilly taking the helm, along with Conor Murphy, Bryan Cox and Ciara Clarke and their management and growth plans for the business over the coming years.

“RED C Research remains committed to helping clients see more clearly by providing high-quality research-based consultancy services. The company in looks forward to this exciting new chapter under its refreshed Irish leadership team,” he adds.