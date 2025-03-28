RTÉ Wins Grand Prix at The Irish Audio Awards for The Last Broadcast

Home Awards RTÉ Wins Grand Prix at The Irish Audio Awards for The Last...

The Last Broadcast, RTÉ’s final tribute to the legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh won the Grand Prix at the Irish Audio Awards 2025 which took place in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre this week.

With the blessing of the Ó Muircheartaigh family and using the sports archives of his iconic commentary RTÉ we brought his unforgettable voice back for one last broadcast. This special tribute aired on RTÉ Radio 1 just before throw-in at the All Ireland final in 2024.

Other notable winners on the night included Bloom for Citroen in the Consumer category, Droga 5 for Samaritans in the Innovation category and The Public House for GOAL  in The Audio for Change category.

Guests were entertained by a number of speakers including Dr Lollie Mancey, anthropologist, futurist in innovation, Andrew Tindall, global partnerships Vice President at System1, and Loud Parade, an award-winning music creative agency.

Hosted by Anton Savage, the audience also heard from judges Denis Kilty, award winning sound designer; Mark Shanley, executive creative director, adam&eveDDB, and Caroline Riis, senior creative TRY, Norway.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Casting: Lipton’s Tea and Infusions, by Showrunner

Copywriting Craft: ISPCC by Javelin

Audio for Change: GOAL by The Public House

Sound Design: Marie Keating Foundation by RAYGUN and Boys+Girls

Speculative: DRCC by Publicis Dublin

Broadcaster: RTE One The Last Broadcast by RTE

Innovation: The Samaritans by Droga5

Consumer: Citroen by Bloom

Grand Prix: RTE One The Last Broadcast by RTE

