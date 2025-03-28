RTÉ Wins Grand Prix at The Irish Audio Awards for The Last Broadcast

The Last Broadcast, RTÉ’s final tribute to the legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh won the Grand Prix at the Irish Audio Awards 2025 which took place in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre this week.

With the blessing of the Ó Muircheartaigh family and using the sports archives of his iconic commentary RTÉ we brought his unforgettable voice back for one last broadcast. This special tribute aired on RTÉ Radio 1 just before throw-in at the All Ireland final in 2024.

Other notable winners on the night included Bloom for Citroen in the Consumer category, Droga 5 for Samaritans in the Innovation category and The Public House for GOAL in The Audio for Change category.

Guests were entertained by a number of speakers including Dr Lollie Mancey, anthropologist, futurist in innovation, Andrew Tindall, global partnerships Vice President at System1, and Loud Parade, an award-winning music creative agency.

Hosted by Anton Savage, the audience also heard from judges Denis Kilty, award winning sound designer; Mark Shanley, executive creative director, adam&eveDDB, and Caroline Riis, senior creative TRY, Norway.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Casting: Lipton’s Tea and Infusions, by Showrunner

Copywriting Craft: ISPCC by Javelin

Audio for Change: GOAL by The Public House

Sound Design: Marie Keating Foundation by RAYGUN and Boys+Girls

Speculative: DRCC by Publicis Dublin

Broadcaster: RTE One The Last Broadcast by RTE

Innovation: The Samaritans by Droga5

Consumer: Citroen by Bloom

Grand Prix: RTE One The Last Broadcast by RTE