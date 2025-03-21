IAB Ireland Webinar to Discuss the Impact of AI on Advertising

With AI’s influence of the wider marketing communications digital advertising world continuing to grow on a daily basis IAB Ireland’s Standards & Guidelines Council is hosting a webinar to discuss the impact it is having on digital advertising.

The webinar will be held of Tuesday April 8 between 12pm-1pm.

Expert speakers from this council will share the benefit of AI solutions, the key considerations and some examples of these AI solutions in practice. The webinar also aims to leave attendees with some practical tips to help them get started and how to evaluate the right AI tools for their businesses and any watch outs or ethical considerations they need to take account of.

Speakers and topics include:

AI+Digital Advertising: Christian McAlinden, Senior Programmatic Manager, dentsu

AI+Creative: Angela Antoniou, Business Operations Lead, Matterkind

AI+Campaign Optimisation: David Mulligan, Head of Programmatic, Core

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE