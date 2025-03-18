Goosebump Checks in With New  Avonmore Campaign

Avonmore, the dairy business that forms part of the food and agri-business co-op Tirlán has launched a new campaign

Called “Make Every Day this Good”, the campaign was created by goosebump and tells the story of a young girl tracking her grandmother’s journey from the far side of the world to an emotional reunion.

The campaign kicked off over St. Patrick’s weekend with digital, OOH, social, radio and in-store supporting it. Media is being managed by dentsu.

“People think milk is milk. But Avonmore Fresh Milk is unique. It’s produced by farmers who are really invested in the brand and who care so much about the quality of what they produce,” says Sarah Love, managing director, goosebump.

“Avonmore Fresh milk must pass 38 quality checks before it reaches your home. You could tell that story in a really functional way, but it’s so much better to bring that story alive in a way that celebrates Avonmore Fresh Milk and the role it plays in really special moments in our lives”.

The Francis Street agency collaborated with Banjoman on the production and the TV spot was directed by Duncan Christie. According to Mark Nutley, creative partner, goosebump: “Duncan had directed a couple of our favourite commercials over the last while. He’s obviously great at getting emotional performances that put the viewer in the scene. You feel what’s going on in his work and we really enjoyed working with him and the Banjoman team.”

Art director and creative partner, Pat Hamill adds: “It was a great team effort ourselves and Banjoman and, most importantly, our clients, Linda Sheehan and Nikki Wallace in Tirlán. They really championed the idea and gave us the freedom to make something that, we think, is a little bit special.”

Nikki Wallace, Marketing Manager Avonmore added, “The Avonmore brand needs to be celebrated and supported. It represents all that’s great about Irish dairy,” says Nikki Wallace, marketing manager, Avonmore.

“The lives that are dedicated to producing great tasting and really high quality milk. It is Ireland’s favourite milk for a reason but we can never be complacent. Irish consumers are under pressure to make choices at every turn in the supermarket aisle. It’s important to remind consumers the lengths we go to. The “Make Every Day This Good” platform is all about that. About setting the standards high and not compromising on the things that really matter”.

