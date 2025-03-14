Sylvia Cawley to Head Up dunnhumby’s Irish Operations

Sylvia Cawley, the former managing director of the IPG-owned media agency Initiative has been appointed as the new head of dunnhumby Ireland.

With over 17 years’ experience at IPG Mediabrands, Cawley has led strategic initiatives for some of the world’s most recognised brands, including Amazon, Tesco, Deliveroo, and BMW.

Originally founded by Edwina Dunn and Clive Humby, dunnhumby was credited with developing the successful Tesco Club Card in 1994. Since then, it has gone on to become one of the most successful loyalty programmes in the world while dunnhumby was later acquired outright by Tesco in 2004. It now sits at the heart of Tesco’s retail media offering.

“I am delighted to join dunnhumby at such a transformative time for media in Ireland,” said Sylvia Cawley. “With retail media booming and brands embracing data-driven solutions, this is an incredible opportunity to redefine how they connect with shoppers. I’m excited to collaborate with such a talented team to drive innovation and growth.”

James Tamblyn, head of EMEA, dunnhumby, added: “Retail media is becoming a vitally important part of the media mix and how we engage with customers. Significant progress has been made in the past 18 months increasing capability and inventory. We are excited for the next chapter as Sylvia joins dunnhumby, bringing a wealth of media and agency experience, taking Tesco media and measurement to the next level.”