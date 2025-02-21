DMG Media Appoints Sybil Mulcahy as Group Digital Editor

Sybil Mulcahy has been appointed group digital editor of dmg media Ireland. As part of her role she will lead the editorial teams of EVOKE, Extra.ie, RolleCoaster.ie and One Fab Day.Mulcahy has been editor of EVOKE.ie for the last eight years and oversaw the growth in the website’s audience. In 2021 she took on the expanded role of Head of Content for EVOKE, RollerCoaster and One Fab Day.

A native of Dublin, before joining dmg media, she worked at TV3 (now VMTV) where she held a variety of roles as both presenter and producer on some of their most popular shows including XPOSE and The Morning Show.