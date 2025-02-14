Home Events Wolfgang Webinar to Highlight eCommerce Strategies for 2025

Wolfgang Webinar to Highlight eCommerce Strategies for 2025

With rising acquistion costs, an over-reliance on automated campaigns and increased competition in the e-commerce market, acquiring new customers will be one of the biggest challenges facing e-commerce businesses in 2025.

To help navigate these competitive waters, Wolfgang Digital and StoreHero are holding a free 45 minute webinar to help brands with their acquisition strategies and optimise their marketing spend in 2025.

The webinar will also address the changing e-Commerce landscape, measuring beyond first order profitability and strategies to win in a competitive market.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 3pm. While free to attend, registration is required. 

To register click HERE

Previous articleRising Listenership Figures Lifts All Radio Stations
Next articleRoom for Improvement as Ipsos Love Index Puts Ireland in 14th Place

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR