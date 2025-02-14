Room for Improvement as Ipsos Love Index Puts Ireland in 14th Place

When it comes to love, it would appear that Irish people are reasonably contented with their love and sex lives although there is clearly room for improvement according to the annual Love Life Satisfaction Index which is carried out by Ipsos.

Overall, Ireland ranked 14th out of 30 countries on the Index with a score of 74 – slightly behind our neighbours in Great Britain (75), and ahead of France (71) and Italy (70).

The 2025 Love Life Satisfaction Survey conducted by Ipsos across 30 countries – including Ireland – explores people’s attitudes to love, their sex lives and their relationship with their partner. For the first time it also includes a Love Life Satisfaction Index combining various aspects of love into a single indicator in order to understand differences across countries and regions.

“It provides us with a fascinating glimpse into the love lives of different nationalities. Countries in Latin America typically rank highest in the index with Colombia, Mexico and Chile all featuring in the top few places,” according to the report’s authors.

“Brazil is a bit of an outlier as the only country in that region featuring in the bottom half of the table. The Netherlands and Spain are the only European countries to make it into the top 10, with 6 of the bottom 10 places accounted for by European nations. Just like in the Rugby World Cup, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and UK all have a slight edge over Ireland.”

According to the Index, overall, Ireland ranked 14th out of 30 countries on the Love Life Satisfaction Index with a score of 74 – slightly behind our neighbours in Great Britain (75), and ahead of France (71) and Italy (70).

“We can see that Irish men are more satisfied than the women of Ireland. A strong majority of the two genders are satisfied with their romantic/sex lives, but the 62% satisfaction reported by men is 6 points higher than what women are telling us. A similar satisfaction gap exists in terms of partner/spouse relationship, with 87% of men satisfied in this regard compared with 82% of women.”

The Index also notes that 79% in Ireland say they are satisfied with “feeling loved” and is highest for those aged 50-74 (86%) Nearly 6 out 10 of us are satisfied with our romantic/sex lives. However, at 62%, Irish men are more satisfied with their sex lives than women. Top satisfaction with romantic/sex life is in Columbia (74%)

Irish Gen Z most satisfied with their sex lives, according to the Index.

In Ireland we see differences in satisfaction across generations for satisfaction with romantic/sex life: Gen Z are most satisfied 62%, followed by Millennials (60%), Baby Boomers (59%) and Gen X (57%), according to the Ipsos research

“Irish Gen Z are more satisfied than the global Gen Z average of 58% and so are our Baby Boomers compared to the global average 55%,” notes the report.