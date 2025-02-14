Irish Times Partners with Sky and Starcom to Highlight Joys of Staying In

The newly formed Irish Times Group Content Studio has teamed up with Sky and Starcom, part of Core, for a new branded content partnership which is fronted by Emma Doran and called “The Joy of Staying In.”

According to the Irish Times: “Across the series, Emma brings her trademark wit to showcase award-winning Sky shows and Netflix classics available with Sky Stream, as well as Sky’s 99.9% reliable broadband for seamless entertainment. The partnership is amplified across the Irish Times Group portfolio via premium content, video, display, digital audio, print and social.”

“This is such an exciting project for Media Solutions and a great way to show what our new Content Studio is all about—big ideas and great collaboration,” says Gavin McAuliffe, who recently joined the publisher as group head of content studios.