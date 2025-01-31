Opinion: TV Advertising Sends Out the Right Signals to Consumers

New research on signalling, which was carried out by REDC for TAM Ireland, provides further evidence of the value of TV advertising in the media mix, writes Richard Colwell.

It is becoming clear that brands need to take into account much more than a simple reach vs. spend analysis when planning campaigns to maximise their return on investment.

New research into the impact of signalling in media effectiveness, conducted for TAM Ireland and in conjunction with Behavioural Economist, Richard Shotton; highlights the importance of channel “signalling” in driving effectiveness.

This, alongside the attention work conducted last year, shows why television continues to outperform other channels in driving both return on investment (ROI) and brand perceptions. Brands investing in TV not only maximize their reach but also enhance the credibility and effectiveness of their messaging.

What Exactly Is Signalling in Media?

Signalling, in the context of media and advertising, refers to the implicit messages that a brand communicates through its choice of advertising platform or channel. It’s not just about what is being said, but where it is being said and how that choice influences consumer perceptions. The chosen channel for delivering a brands message “signals” a brands financial strength, fitness and quality to consumers.

TV is the Gold Standard for Signalling

Our research suggests that TV is the media channel that provides the best “signals” to consumers by some way across all media channels. This further emphasises the need to look beyond just reach vs. spend when organising your media planning.

The research we conducted last year on the impact of attention with TAM and Karen Nelson Field, also showed that TV provided better levels of attention than most other channels.

Together this gives added impetus for brands to include factors such as attention and signalling into the mix, when planning your media spend. It also suggests that TV provides a significantly enhanced ROI vs other channels, when attention and signalling are taken into account.

Consumers are more likely to trust claims made on TV vs. other channels

Clearly advertising is not just about reaching people, it’s also about telling the brand story or getting a “new news” message across. We know from the attention research delivered last year that TV is the best place to tell stories, as people are more likely to give advertising the attention needed to do so.

On top of this the signalling research shows that consumers are 25% more likely to believe a brand claim on TV than the average across other media channels.

Better believability further reinforces TV as the channel to use to tell stories and build brand differentiation, as this is where people will both pay attention to those messages and believe them.

Advertising on TV also drives brand credentials

The signalling research also showed that the halo effect of advertising on TV for brands is significant.

This “halo effect” elevates consumer perceptions, creating a powerful association between TV presence and brand superiority. When a brand is seen advertising on TV, it inherently communicates stability and credibility, reassuring consumers of its value.

In fact, perceptions of a brands financial strength were 70% higher for brands that advertised on TV compared to other media channels. Similarly, perceptions of product quality and brand confidence were 48% and 36% higher, respectively, for TV advertisers.

The evidence of this halo effect is also not limited to heavier or older TV watchers. Viewers under 35 are just as likely, if not more likely, to respond positively to brands advertising on TV. Compared to other channels, younger viewers reported:

62% higher confidence in brands advertising on TV.

65% higher perceptions of product quality.

49% greater impressions of brand financial strength.

These findings debunk myths about TV’s waning influence among younger demographics. We also saw that purposeful choice made TV viewing by younger age groups, also drives very strong attention levels. Together, this reinforces the importance of TV as a cornerstone of any comprehensive media strategy in reaching younger age groups.

Emotional Priming then delivers TV’s Final Advantage

The signalling research also shows that TV is not just a channel that delivers brand superiority, but also a platform that primes viewers emotionally.

This is because people are more emotionally positive about brands that advertise on TV than on other media, before any message is even delivered, with their emotions primed for brand communications.

Emotional advertising, known to enhance creative impact and drive attention, thus gains even greater traction when delivered via TV. As such the synergy between emotional resonance and high attention makes TV the ideal medium for impactful storytelling.

Rethinking Media Planning

Effective media planning is no longer just about maximizing reach or minimizing cost. Recent research emphasizes the importance of considering signalling and attention as critical components of ROI. TV stands out as the channel that not only delivers scale but also drives meaningful, positive perceptions of brands.

From its emotional priming effects to its ability to communicate trust and quality, TV remains the most effective platform for advertisers looking to tell compelling stories and build lasting consumer relationships.

The next time you’re planning your media spend, ask yourself: Is your strategy taking both signalling and attention into account?

Richard Colwell is CEO of REDC Research.

To read the findings of the REDC research click HERE