IAPI Announces Futureheads Council Members

IAPI has announced the members of its 2025 Futureheads Council. Headed by chair, Jenna Greene, the seven new members include:

Tessa Bradford; Senior Client Manager; Spark Foundry

Brodie S. A. Thompson; Senior Growth & Strategy Director; Davis Events Agency

Zoe Caceres Chandler; Strategy Manager; GroupM

Guy Cresswell; Senior Brand Designer; Dynamo

Jonathan Moore; Senior Digital Account Manager; Verve The Live Agency | B Corp

Chloe Flanagan; Account Manager; Elevate PR

Darragh O’Connor; Account Executive; Droga5 Dublin

According to Greene: “I’d like to firstly thank all of the applicants who have gotten in touch in the last few weeks, it’s been great to see such enthusiasm across the industry to get involved with IAPI initiatives and what Futureheads stand for. I am thrilled to introduce our 7 new Futureheads Council members who I have no doubt will bring great passion, creativity, consideration and energy to all of the work that lies ahead. I’m excited for us to get started and hit the ground running, working to elevate existing initiatives and creating new opportunities for our younger colleagues – and we can’t forget the Summer Party! Watch this space.”