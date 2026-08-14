Vodafone Ireland Becomes Main Sponsor of Ireland Women’s Rugby Team

Vodafone Ireland has been announced as the new main sponsor of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Team in an agreement that will see the company’s branding appear on the front of the team’s jersey for the first time.

The sponsorship will run to 2028, extending Vodafone’s long-standing association with Irish Rugby and its support for the women’s game.

Vodafone has backed women’s rugby in Ireland for almost a decade, including its sponsorship of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Dublin and Belfast in 2017, the Women’s Interprovincial Championship since 2021 and its presence on the back of the Ireland Women’s jersey since 2024. In addition, the company has also been main sponsor of the Ireland Men’s Rugby Team since 2016.

The expanded partnership comes at a time of growing interest in women’s rugby in Ireland, with participation, audiences and attendances continuing to increase.

More than 30,000 supporters attended Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland earlier this year, setting a new attendance record and underlining the increased momentum behind the women’s game.

Vodafone said the sponsorship would support the continued development of the sport, while helping the Ireland team connect with a broader and younger generation of supporters.

The agreement is also being positioned as an extension of Vodafone’s long-running Team of Us platform, which centres on the idea of connection and belonging through Irish Rugby.

CEO of Vodafone Ireland, Sabrina Casalta, said the partnership comes as the company marks 25 years in the Irish market.

“As Vodafone marks 25 years in Ireland, we are proud to deepen our commitment to Irish Rugby by becoming the main sponsor of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Team,” she said.

“For a quarter of a century, we have backed the people, communities and passions that connect and inspire the nation, and this partnership reflects our belief in the enormous potential of the women’s game.”

Casalta said women’s rugby was attracting new participants and supporters and inspiring a new generation.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to participate, compete and thrive in sport, and together with the IRFU, we are doubling down on our support to help build on that momentum and support the continued growth of the game for years to come,” she added.

President of the IRFU, Tony O’Beirne, said the increased investment represented “a powerful endorsement of the continued growth and ambition of the women’s game in Ireland”.

“Vodafone has been an outstanding partner to Irish Rugby for many years, and it is particularly fitting that this announcement comes as Vodafone Ireland celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ireland,” he said.