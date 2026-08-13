Core Adds SuperValu and Centra to Creative Roster Following Other Account Wins

Core Creative has added Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra brands in the Republic of Ireland to its client list.

As part of the brief, Core will provide creative, strategy, social and production services for the two retail brands.

The Musgrave appointment follows a series of recent account wins for Core Creative, including IDA Ireland, the National Dairy Council and Our Food Roots.

Core Creative said the new business reflected increased demand from organisations for strategic and creative partners capable of developing longer-term brand platforms as well as delivering integrated campaigns.

The agency was appointed by IDA Ireland following a competitive tender process to provide strategic and creative services for a new brand campaign promoting Ireland as a destination for international investment and business growth.

It has also been selected by the National Dairy Council to develop a new long-term creative platform focused on dairy farming and its contribution to Irish communities. A major campaign is due to launch later this year.

Meanwhile, Our Food Roots, the national initiative promoting Ireland’s food and farming heritage, has appointed Core Creative to develop a new strategic platform and integrated campaign aimed at strengthening public connection with Irish food, farming and the people working in the sector.

Caitríona Ní Laoire, managing director of Core Creative, said the recent account wins demonstrated a common desire among clients to build stronger and more meaningful relationships with their audiences.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such an exceptional group of organisations and businesses, each of which plays an important role in Irish life and society,” she said.

“What is particularly encouraging is that these appointments span very different sectors but share a common ambition: building stronger, more meaningful connections with audiences.

“Increasingly, organisations are looking for strategic creative partners who can help shape long-term platforms rather than simply deliver individual campaigns, and we believe these appointments reflect confidence in Core Creative’s ability to do exactly that.

“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on helping ambitious organisations solve business challenges through creativity, strategy and ideas that resonate with people in meaningful ways.”