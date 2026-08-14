Bord Gáis Energy Renews GAA Hurling Sponsorship With Expanded Sustainability Role

Bord Gáis Energy has renewed its sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship as part of an expanded partnership that will also see the company become the Official Energy Sustainability Partner of the GAA and Croke Park.

The renewed agreement extends a relationship between Bord Gáis Energy and the GAA that has now lasted 17 years and will run for a further three seasons.

Under the expanded partnership, Bord Gáis Energy will work with the GAA to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at Croke Park and across the wider GAA community through renewable electricity, smarter energy management and sustainable energy solutions.

Electricity used to power Croke Park operations, including Hawk-Eye and scoreboards, is sourced from renewable energy, while a new energy insights management system will be installed at the stadium.

The system will provide greater visibility on how much energy is being used, where it is being consumed and at what times, allowing the GAA to make more informed decisions around energy consumption and future sustainability initiatives.

GAA clubs around the country will also be offered access to Bord Gáis Energy smart energy solutions, including discounts of up to €1,500 on solar panel installations carried out by the company’s net zero engineers. In addition, clubs will also be able to avail of a €125 credit towards their electricity bill with Bord Gáis Energy.

Chairman of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan, said the renewal comes as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“As Bord Gáis Energy marks 50 years of energising homes, businesses and communities across Ireland, we are proud to renew a partnership that means so much to our customers, colleagues and hurling supporters nationwide,” he said.

“The GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship is one of the great highlights of the Irish summer, and we are excited to continue supporting the games, players and communities that make it so special.”

According to Catherine Lonergan, director of customer & commercial: “Becoming the Official Energy Sustainability Partner to the GAA and Croke Park is an important step for Bord Gáis Energy and reflects the practical role we want to play in helping communities transition to a more sustainable future,” she said.

“This partnership is about delivering real solutions, from renewable electricity and smarter energy management at Croke Park to helping GAA clubs across Ireland explore sustainable energy solutions.”

She added that providing greater visibility of energy consumption and helping clubs become more energy efficient could contribute to “a more sustainable future for the games and the communities behind them”.