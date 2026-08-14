Havas Village Partners With FoodCloud for New Awareness Campaign

Havas Village Dublin is partnering with FoodCloud to provide creative, media and consultancy support to the Irish food redistribution organisation.

The charitable partnership brings together expertise from Havas Dublin, Havas Media Ireland and Gate One, with Havas Village Dublin which will donate their time and services to support FoodCloud’s growth ambitions.

The first work from the partnership is a new multi-channel awareness campaign which launched on August 10 across social media, online video, outdoor, press, radio and digital audio.

Chairperson of Havas Village Dublin, Chris Upton, said the partnership would allow the group to use its expertise to support FoodCloud’s work around food insecurity and sustainability.

“FoodCloud’s work is helping to take on two of the most urgent challenges of our time – food insecurity and climate change – in a way that is smart, human and scalable,” he said.

“This partnership builds on Havas Village Dublin’s commitment to making a real and positive impact, and to empowering our people to contribute directly to causes that matter.”

It is the first FoodCloud campaign to feature the charity’s new brand identity and uses language and imagery inspired by grocery and retail advertising to highlight its aim of ensuring that surplus food is redistributed rather than wasted.

The campaign also focuses on the impact of donations to the organisation, with FoodCloud saying that every €1 donated enables it to redistribute the equivalent of 11 meals.

FoodCloud works by connecting businesses that have surplus food with charities and community organisations that can use it.

In 2025, the organisation redistributed the equivalent of 79m meals across six countries and rescued 33,230 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste. This represented the equivalent of around 150 meals every minute.

Co-Founder of FoodCloud, Aoibheann O’Brien, said technology plays an important role in the organisation’s work, but its impact ultimately comes from the businesses, volunteers and community groups involved.

“At FoodCloud, we use our technology as the enabler, but it’s our people and those we work with who unlock the real impact that’s needed,” she said.

“It is the local businesses donating perfectly good surplus food, the volunteers who are rescuing it and our community partners turning that food into an opportunity to nourish and connect with people who need it most, working together to create thriving communities. So, we are very excited to welcome Havas Village Dublin into our community.”