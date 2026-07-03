Vodafone & Hyundai to Sponsor Nations Cup on VMTV

With the Nations Championship rugby kicking off this weekend, Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has bagged Hyundai Ireland and Vodafone Ireland as the official co-sponsors of its live coverage.

According to the broadcaster, this dual sponsorship reflects “the scale and ambition of the Nations Championship, which brings elite-level rugby to audiences across Ireland, with every match available live and free-to-air on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play.”

As co-sponsors, Hyundai and Vodafone Ireland will partner with VMTV across comprehensive broadcast, digital and on-air activations, engaging fans throughout the tournament and aligning their brands with one of the most exciting new chapters in international rugby.

“We are delighted to welcome Hyundai and Vodafone as the joint sponsors of the inaugural Nations Championship on Virgin Media Television,” said Tara Moran, director of commercial, Virgin Media Television.

“This landmark new tournament represents one of the most exciting developments in international rugby in recent years, bringing together the world’s leading teams in a truly global competition”.

Sarah Hayes, marketing director Hyundai Ireland said: “The Nations Championship and its audience present a fantastic brand association for Hyundai Ireland, aligning seamlessly with the profile of our expanding customer base. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate as an active co-sponsor partner on Virgin Media.”

“As Vodafone marks 25 years in Ireland and 10 years supporting Irish rugby, we’re proud to partner with Virgin Media Television on its Nations Championship coverage. Irish rugby has a unique ability to bring people together, creating moments of pride and connection that are shared by supporters across the country. We’re delighted to help bring fans closer to the action and every moment that matters,” added John Gallagher, senior client director, Havas Media Ireland.

“We’re delighted to partner with VMTV for the new Nations Championship, aligning Hyundai with unforgettable moments for fans and measurable value for the Hyundai brand.”

“Vodafone has been so connected to Irish rugby over the last 10 years. By sponsoring the Nations Championship coverage, Vodafone continues championing the energy, pride and excitement that define Irish rugby. It’s a perfect match for a brand that keeps fans connected to every moment that matters, added Liam Parry, account director, dentsu Ireland.

Ireland kicks off its tournament tilt against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, July 4 at 11.10am.