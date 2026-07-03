Kia Ireland to Sponsor Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder

Kia Ireland has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of Newstalk’s flagship drivetime programme, The Hard Shoulder, under a 12-month sponsorship agreement brokered by Media Central and Havas Media.

The partnership will see Kia Ireland sponsor the weekday programme, hosted by Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman, through a cross-platform campaign spanning on-air and digital activity. The sponsorship includes weekly programme promotions, in-show sponsor stings, digital display advertising and promotional activity throughout the year.

Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director at Media Central, said The Hard Shoulder offered Kia Ireland an opportunity to connect with one of the country’s largest and most engaged commercial radio audiences.

“It’s been a joy to have worked with Kia Ireland and Havas Media to bring this partnership together. The Hard Shoulder is one of Ireland’s most listened-to and trusted radio programmes, making it an excellent platform for Kia Ireland to connect with audiences nationwide. It’s a collaboration that will deliver real value for both brands, and we’re excited to see it come to life on air over the next 12 months.”

Ronan Flood, managing director of Kia Ireland, said the sponsorship comes at a significant time for the carmaker following the launch of six new models over the past six months.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with The Hard Shoulder. As a brand, we are in the unique position of having launched six new vehicles in the past six months. Working with the team in Newstalk, they have provided us with a platform to promote these individual models to their listeners in one simple and easy-to-manage sponsorship package. We look forward to the year ahead, which coincides with a very exciting time for the motor industry in Ireland.”

Ed Privett-Collins, head of investment at Havas Media, said the agency sought to align Kia with premium content reaching audiences during the evening commute.

“Our aim was to align Kia with content that reaches an engaged audience during the evening commute. This collaboration reflects our focus on creating effective media solutions that support brand visibility and resonance for Kia, reinforcing their strong presence in the Irish market.”

“The Hard Shoulder sponsorship is a perfect fit for Kia Ireland. On the messaging front, we have amplified and leaned into the dynamic synergies of both brands,” added Steph Coates, head of client service at Bonfire.