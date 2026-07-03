Mediahuis Ireland Expands With Acquisition of IMAGE Media

Mediahuis Ireland has acquired IMAGE Media as part of a strategy to accelerate its shift toward a more diversified, digitally focused media business built around subscriptions, premium advertising, events and membership revenues.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings one of Ireland’s best-known women’s lifestyle and business media brands into the Mediahuis portfolio, adding IMAGE’s digital publishing business, membership model, print magazines and live events operation to a group that already publishes titles including the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World.

Mediahuis said the transaction supports its transition away from reliance on traditional print revenues by expanding its presence in premium digital content, paid audience products, events and integrated commercial partnerships.

IMAGE’s portfolio includes Image.ie, IMAGE Magazine, IMAGE Interiors and the IMAGE Business Club, which has approximately 1,100 members. Its events business includes the annual IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards, which attracts around 1,500 attendees, alongside the Business of Beauty Awards.

Mediahuis said the acquisition would broaden its reach among premium consumer and business audiences while strengthening its commercial offering across technology, financial services, retail and consumer brands.

“IMAGE Media is a brand we have admired for a long time,” said Sheena Peirse, chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland. “It has built a strong connection with its audience and a compelling multi-platform business across digital, print, events, membership and brand partnerships. This acquisition supports our strategy to grow a more diversified and future-focused media business in Ireland, with greater emphasis on premium, direct revenue streams.”

Peirse said the deal would create opportunities to build on IMAGE’s existing strengths through the scale, publishing expertise and technology capabilities of Mediahuis Ireland.

IMAGE Media CEO Clodagh Edwards said joining Mediahuis represented a natural next step for the business after five decades of growth.

“Joining Mediahuis Ireland is a natural evolution, bringing IMAGE Media’s entrepreneurial, audience-first ethos into a larger organisation that shares our deep commitment to editorial excellence and meaningful audience connection,” Edwards said. “Being part of Mediahuis Ireland allows us to further elevate how we serve our clients and our discerning community of women across Ireland, while proudly maintaining the distinct, independent voice that our audience values and trusts.”

Mediahuis said IMAGE’s management team will remain in place following the acquisition, preserving editorial independence and client relationships while gaining access over time to the wider publishing infrastructure and digital expertise of the Mediahuis Group.

The company said those capabilities are expected to support the continued development of IMAGE’s subscription and membership businesses while improving user experience and audience engagement.

The acquisition is the latest step in Mediahuis Ireland’s strategy to diversify revenues as publishers continue to adapt to structural changes in consumer media consumption, with growing emphasis on digital subscriptions, premium content, live experiences and direct commercial partnerships.