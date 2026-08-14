RSA Urges Motorists to ‘Take 2’ in New Campaign from Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a new TV-led motorcycle safety campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA).
Called “Take 2,” the campaign urges motorists to take a second look for motorcyclists before moving out from a T-junction.
The campaign is informed by RSA collision data, research with road users and extensive consultation with motorcycle safety specialists. Between 2021 and 2025, 954 motorcyclists, including pillion passengers, were seriously injured in road traffic collisions. Of these injuries, 38% occurred at junctions and 66% involved more than one vehicle.
Using the visual language of a film set, “Take 2” demonstrates how a small pause and a second look can lead to a very different outcome.
“The evidence tells us that junctions are a significant risk area for motorcyclists, with failure to observe frequently recorded in serious collisions,” said Nuala Carey, director of partnerships and external affairs at the RSA.
“This campaign asks drivers to make one simple but important action part of every T-junction: look right, look left and look right again. Taking that extra moment can help ensure a motorcyclist is seen before a driver moves.”
“At a T-junction, drivers are often looking for cars, which means a motorcyclist can be easy to miss. We wanted to disrupt that instinct and make looking again a conscious part of the decision to pull out,” said Sinéad Boyle, senior client director at Forsman & Bodenfors. “The language of a film set gave us a memorable way to bring that to life. On set, you can reset and go again; on the road, you can’t. We hope ‘Take 2’ prompts drivers to take that second look when it matters most.”
The primary campaign is running across television, VOD, outdoor, radio, digital audio and social media. It is complemented by targeted communications for motorcyclists built around VOWS: Visibility, Overtaking, Watching and Speed – four practical actions riders can take to help manage risk at junctions.
Forsman & Bodenfors partnered with Antidote Films and director Chris Balmond to bring the campaign to life. Media planning and buying was handled by Spark Foundry.
Credits
Client: Road Safety Authority
Acting Assistant Principal, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson
Lead, Strategic Campaign Development and Partnerships: Brian Johnson
Director, Partnerships and External Affairs: Nuala Carey
Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley
Senior Copywriter: Rob McBride
Senior Art Director: Kevin McKay
Senior Client Director: Sinead Boyle
Senior Client Manager: Stephanie Urban
Head of Production: Brian Daly
Planning Director: Madhumita Chandrasekaran
Production: Antidote Films
Director: Chris Balmond
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Production Coordinator: Kate Gurren
Casting Director: Shauna Griffith
Location Manager: Donnacha Brady
1st Assistant Director: Julian Higgs
Director of Photography: Narayan Van Maele
Grip: Jimmy Gillen
Gaffer: Stephen McCarthy
Sound Recordist: Sound Speed
Stunt Coordinator: Brendan Condren
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
Stylist: Sarah Flanagan
Hair & Makeup Artist: Julie Caulfield
Offline Editor: Tim Hardy @ Stitch Editing
Post Supervisor: Jen Connolly @ Penco Post
Assistant Editor: Luke Anderson
Post Producer: Charles Gillett
VFX: Freefolk
VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts
Lead VFX: Andy Copping
VFX: Luke Greig
Colourist: Duncan Russell
Colour Assist: Ty Anthony
Sound Design: Will Farrell @ Blast Audio
Music Licensing: James Radford
Media planning and buying: Spark Foundry
Special thanks to An Garda Síochána.