RSA Urges Motorists to ‘Take 2’ in New Campaign from Forsman & Bodenfors

RSA Urges Motorists to ‘Take 2’ in New Campaign from Forsman &...

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a new TV-led motorcycle safety campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Called “Take 2,” the campaign urges motorists to take a second look for motorcyclists before moving out from a T-junction.

The campaign is informed by RSA collision data, research with road users and extensive consultation with motorcycle safety specialists. Between 2021 and 2025, 954 motorcyclists, including pillion passengers, were seriously injured in road traffic collisions. Of these injuries, 38% occurred at junctions and 66% involved more than one vehicle.

Using the visual language of a film set, “Take 2” demonstrates how a small pause and a second look can lead to a very different outcome.

“The evidence tells us that junctions are a significant risk area for motorcyclists, with failure to observe frequently recorded in serious collisions,” said Nuala Carey, director of partnerships and external affairs at the RSA.

“This campaign asks drivers to make one simple but important action part of every T-junction: look right, look left and look right again. Taking that extra moment can help ensure a motorcyclist is seen before a driver moves.”

“At a T-junction, drivers are often looking for cars, which means a motorcyclist can be easy to miss. We wanted to disrupt that instinct and make looking again a conscious part of the decision to pull out,” said Sinéad Boyle, senior client director at Forsman & Bodenfors. “The language of a film set gave us a memorable way to bring that to life. On set, you can reset and go again; on the road, you can’t. We hope ‘Take 2’ prompts drivers to take that second look when it matters most.”

The primary campaign is running across television, VOD, outdoor, radio, digital audio and social media. It is complemented by targeted communications for motorcyclists built around VOWS: Visibility, Overtaking, Watching and Speed – four practical actions riders can take to help manage risk at junctions.

Forsman & Bodenfors partnered with Antidote Films and director Chris Balmond to bring the campaign to life. Media planning and buying was handled by Spark Foundry.

Credits

Client: Road Safety Authority

Acting Assistant Principal, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson

Lead, Strategic Campaign Development and Partnerships: Brian Johnson

Director, Partnerships and External Affairs: Nuala Carey

Creative Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley

Senior Copywriter: Rob McBride

Senior Art Director: Kevin McKay

Senior Client Director: Sinead Boyle

Senior Client Manager: Stephanie Urban

Head of Production: Brian Daly

Planning Director: Madhumita Chandrasekaran

Production: Antidote Films

Director: Chris Balmond

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

Production Coordinator: Kate Gurren

Casting Director: Shauna Griffith

Location Manager: Donnacha Brady

1st Assistant Director: Julian Higgs

Director of Photography: Narayan Van Maele

Grip: Jimmy Gillen

Gaffer: Stephen McCarthy

Sound Recordist: Sound Speed

Stunt Coordinator: Brendan Condren

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

Stylist: Sarah Flanagan

Hair & Makeup Artist: Julie Caulfield

Offline Editor: Tim Hardy @ Stitch Editing

Post Supervisor: Jen Connolly @ Penco Post

Assistant Editor: Luke Anderson

Post Producer: Charles Gillett

VFX: Freefolk

VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts

Lead VFX: Andy Copping

VFX: Luke Greig

Colourist: Duncan Russell

Colour Assist: Ty Anthony

Sound Design: Will Farrell @ Blast Audio

Music Licensing: James Radford

Media planning and buying: Spark Foundry

Special thanks to An Garda Síochána.