Tesco Celebrates the Little Helps in New Campaign from BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin has rolled out a new integrated campaign for Tesco Ireland which aims to give renewed meaning to the retailer’s long-running tagline “Every Little Helps.”

The campaign, “That’s Every Little Helps”, is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, cinema, social, in-store and online and focuses on what Tesco says are the many individual “helps” delivered by its colleagues and the wider business.

The TV campaign, directed by Rich Hall of Riff Raff Films, follows a Tesco colleague during a busy working day while highlighting examples of the retailer’s support for customers, communities and suppliers around Ireland.

These include Tesco’s Community Fund, which has supported more than 27,000 community projects, its work with Irish suppliers including McCanns Orchard in Co Louth, its partnership with Children’s Health Foundation and initiatives such as covering the cost of VAT on Tesco own-brand suncream.

The campaign also highlights the donation of repurposed Tesco.ie delivery vans to local charities.

The OOH element reimagines Tesco’s familiar colleague name badges to highlight some of the initiatives. BBH Dublin worked with Irish illustrators Tara O’Brien, Laura Callaghan, Stephen Heffernan and Darren Whittington to create bespoke badge designs, which were then produced as physical models and photographed for the campaign. The OOH activity also includes a Luas wrap and a range of localised high-impact formats.

Radio advertising puts Tesco employees at the centre of the creative, with colleagues telling stories about how individual stores have helped customers and community organisations. The executions are running across national and local stations.

According to Marcos Gemal, executive creative director at BBH Dublin, the agency wanted to demonstrate the breadth of activities encompassed by “Every Little Helps”.

“It’s a privilege to re-introduce a nation to such an iconic line,” he said.

“Our creative challenge was to showcase the breadth of Tesco’s ‘helps’ with an entertaining and fun approach. So, we chose to focus on a collection of unexpected ‘helps’, from big to small, that customers may not know about, bringing them to life in a warm and genuine Tesco way.”

Katie Cunningham, head of brand marketing at Tesco Ireland, said the campaign was designed to highlight the retailer’s community activity as well as its support for customers.

“At Tesco, we’ve been helping Irish customers up and down the country for many years,” she said.

“This campaign puts an authentic spotlight on the community projects we support as never before, really showing how our many ‘helps’ make all the difference.”

The campaign launched initially across OOH and radio, with TV, VOD and online advertising going live on August 17.

It also features music from Irish artist Morgana’s new album, “The Whole Thing Was Very Very Emotional”.

Credits

Client: Tesco Ireland

Customer Director: Naomi Kasolowsky

Head Of Brand Marketing: Katie Cunningham

Brand Marketing Managers: Eileen Murphy, Hannah McGrath

Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin

CEO: Karen Martin

CCO, London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Executive Creative Director: Marcos Gemal

Associate Creative Directors: Aubrey O’Connell, Lucas Olivera

Creatives: Till Dittmers, Jack Gravatt, Frances O’Rourke

Creative Retoucher: Erica Coburn

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar

Senior Strategist: Clare Maunder

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Holly Tilson

Account Manager: Norah Conlon

Production Director: David Lynch

Agency Producer: Rachel Cody

Agency Print Producer: Amy Grady

Media Agency: PHD

Production Company: Riff Raff

Director: Rich Hall

DOP: Jarin Blaschke

Producer: Jane Lloyd

Photographer: Kyle Sven

Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound Engineer: Dean Jones

VFX: JAMM Visual

VFX Shoot Supervisor: Ted Harrison

Creative Director: Alex Lovejoy

Flame Artist: Timo Huber

Compositors: Mithun Jacob Alex, Will Moss, Emre Samioglu, Pavel Vicik

CG Assets: Jean Grandgirard

CG FX: Luke Dadley, Alican Gorgec

CG Lighting: Damien Figueiredo, Jack Cross, Vittorio Barabani

2D Animation: Hugo Rodriguez

DMP: Brandon Kachel

Colourist: Paul Yacano

Colour Assist: Dylan Ball

Colour Producer: Emma Beren

Executive Producers, Post: Louise Unwin, Saskia Delius

Producer: Sam Ashby