Tesco Celebrates the Little Helps in New Campaign from BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin has rolled out a new integrated campaign for Tesco Ireland which aims to give renewed meaning to the retailer’s long-running tagline “Every Little Helps.”
The campaign, “That’s Every Little Helps”, is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, cinema, social, in-store and online and focuses on what Tesco says are the many individual “helps” delivered by its colleagues and the wider business.
The TV campaign, directed by Rich Hall of Riff Raff Films, follows a Tesco colleague during a busy working day while highlighting examples of the retailer’s support for customers, communities and suppliers around Ireland.
These include Tesco’s Community Fund, which has supported more than 27,000 community projects, its work with Irish suppliers including McCanns Orchard in Co Louth, its partnership with Children’s Health Foundation and initiatives such as covering the cost of VAT on Tesco own-brand suncream.
The campaign also highlights the donation of repurposed Tesco.ie delivery vans to local charities.
The OOH element reimagines Tesco’s familiar colleague name badges to highlight some of the initiatives. BBH Dublin worked with Irish illustrators Tara O’Brien, Laura Callaghan, Stephen Heffernan and Darren Whittington to create bespoke badge designs, which were then produced as physical models and photographed for the campaign. The OOH activity also includes a Luas wrap and a range of localised high-impact formats.
Radio advertising puts Tesco employees at the centre of the creative, with colleagues telling stories about how individual stores have helped customers and community organisations. The executions are running across national and local stations.
According to Marcos Gemal, executive creative director at BBH Dublin, the agency wanted to demonstrate the breadth of activities encompassed by “Every Little Helps”.
“It’s a privilege to re-introduce a nation to such an iconic line,” he said.
“Our creative challenge was to showcase the breadth of Tesco’s ‘helps’ with an entertaining and fun approach. So, we chose to focus on a collection of unexpected ‘helps’, from big to small, that customers may not know about, bringing them to life in a warm and genuine Tesco way.”
Katie Cunningham, head of brand marketing at Tesco Ireland, said the campaign was designed to highlight the retailer’s community activity as well as its support for customers.
“At Tesco, we’ve been helping Irish customers up and down the country for many years,” she said.
“This campaign puts an authentic spotlight on the community projects we support as never before, really showing how our many ‘helps’ make all the difference.”
The campaign launched initially across OOH and radio, with TV, VOD and online advertising going live on August 17.
It also features music from Irish artist Morgana’s new album, “The Whole Thing Was Very Very Emotional”.
Credits
Client: Tesco Ireland
Customer Director: Naomi Kasolowsky
Head Of Brand Marketing: Katie Cunningham
Brand Marketing Managers: Eileen Murphy, Hannah McGrath
Advertising Agency: BBH Dublin
CEO: Karen Martin
CCO, London & Dublin: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Executive Creative Director: Marcos Gemal
Associate Creative Directors: Aubrey O’Connell, Lucas Olivera
Creatives: Till Dittmers, Jack Gravatt, Frances O’Rourke
Creative Retoucher: Erica Coburn
Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar
Senior Strategist: Clare Maunder
Business Lead: Amy Crowe
Account Director: Holly Tilson
Account Manager: Norah Conlon
Production Director: David Lynch
Agency Producer: Rachel Cody
Agency Print Producer: Amy Grady
Media Agency: PHD
Production Company: Riff Raff
Director: Rich Hall
DOP: Jarin Blaschke
Producer: Jane Lloyd
Photographer: Kyle Sven
Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound
Sound Engineer: Dean Jones
VFX: JAMM Visual
VFX Shoot Supervisor: Ted Harrison
Creative Director: Alex Lovejoy
Flame Artist: Timo Huber
Compositors: Mithun Jacob Alex, Will Moss, Emre Samioglu, Pavel Vicik
CG Assets: Jean Grandgirard
CG FX: Luke Dadley, Alican Gorgec
CG Lighting: Damien Figueiredo, Jack Cross, Vittorio Barabani
2D Animation: Hugo Rodriguez
DMP: Brandon Kachel
Colourist: Paul Yacano
Colour Assist: Dylan Ball
Colour Producer: Emma Beren
Executive Producers, Post: Louise Unwin, Saskia Delius
Producer: Sam Ashby