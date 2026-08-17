The Brill Building Appointed to Spearhead UK Launch of Coroflo

The Irish femtech company Coroflo has appointed The Brill Building to lead the UK launch of its breastfeeding monitoring technology Coro as the business begins its international expansion.

The Dublin and London-based creative brand agency will handle brand strategy, campaign development, production, PR and communications for the launch, which begins this month through John Lewis.

Coroflo was founded by chief executive Rosanne Longmore, Dr Helen Barry and engineer Jamie Traverse. Its Coro product has been developed to give breastfeeding mothers information about how much milk their baby is receiving during feeding.

The Brill Building said the UK campaign will focus on the idea of “certainty”, with the agency seeking to translate the technology behind the product into a broader story around confidence and reassurance for parents using groups of mothers, called a Certainty Cohort, as well as content creators and micro-influencers.

Roisin Keown, founder and CEO of The Brill Building, said the agency’s role was to connect Coroflo’s technology with the experiences of women using the product.

“With Coro, we have an extraordinary innovation and an opportunity to introduce something genuinely new to the UK market,” she said.

“The Certainty Cohort allows us to make the revolutionary advance that Coro represents tangible through the voices and experiences of real women.”

The first phase of Coro’s UK retail launch is taking place through John Lewis from mid-August.

Rosanne Longmore, CEO and Co-Founder of Coroflo, said the UK launch represented an important milestone for the business.

“This is a huge moment for all of us at Coroflo, our founders, dedicated team and the investors who have believed in our mission to support mothers’ choices with the information they need, when they need it,” she said.

“Launching our retail profile with the UK flagship of John Lewis, and with more major retailers to follow, is a statement of our intent and commitment to the UK as our first international market.”

The Coroflo account is the latest technology-sector win for The Brill Building, which has also added Irish technology businesses Magnus Monitors and Athena Analytics to its client roster.

The appointments coincide with the expansion of the agency’s PR and communications offering, led by Edel Collis.

Collis said the Coro brief combined a strong technology story with the personal experiences of mothers.

“From the outset, our approach has been about keeping mums at the centre of the campaign, rather than simply launching a new tech product,” she said.

“We’ve built the launch around real experiences, giving our Certainty Cohort the opportunity to talk about their experiences, building feeding confidence and the very real questions new mothers have around breastfeeding.”