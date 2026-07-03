Irish Times Rolls Out Nationwide Summer OOH Campaign

The Irish Times has launched a nationwide OOH marketing campaign promoting its digital products by positioning its news app, puzzles and podcasts as travel companions for holidaymakers over the coming months.

The new campaign was created by Core Creative with media planned by PHD Media.

Running throughout July, August and September, the outdoor campaign showcases the publisher’s news app, crosswords and puzzles offering as well as its podcast portfolio across high-profile locations including Dublin Airport, Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and six-sheet outdoor advertising sites nationwide.

Among the products featured is The Daily Eight, the latest addition to The Irish Times’ puzzles portfolio, while football fans are encouraged to follow America 2026, the publisher’s World Cup podcast hosted by Paul Howard and Kevin Kilbane, covering both on- and off-pitch developments from the tournament.

“Our campaign is showcasing some of the great products The Irish Times offers to readers, listeners, players and viewers every day,” said Tania Meighan. “Whether you have just a few minutes for a puzzle or crossword, or twenty minutes for an in-depth look into a topical story with In the news, this campaign highlights content suited to those everyday moments.”

Helena Jones, creative director, Core Creative, said the creative concept was inspired by the small moments that define summer travel.

“Summer is full of those in-between moments – waiting at the airport, relaxing by the pool, or just switching off for a few minutes,” she said. “We were delighted to work with The Irish Times on a campaign that celebrates the breadth of the brand in a simple, engaging way that feels relevant wherever summer takes you.”