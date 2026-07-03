OUTsurance to Sponsor RTÉ’s Radio 1’s Oliver Callan Show

OUTsurance, the South African insurance company which entered the Irish market in 2024, is the new sponsor of the Oliver Callan Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Brokered directly with OUTsurance the 12-month radio sponsorship consists of six sponsor credited stings per show, six premium sponsor credited promos across the Radio 1 schedule including Morning Ireland, Today with David McCullagh, Liveline with Kieran Cuddihy, and Brendan O’Connor as well as show homepage and listen back sponsorship.

“Working directly with the OUTsurance team to create a bespoke RTÉ cross platform partnership has been a very enjoyable and productive process. In addition to the Oliver Callan sponsorship the agreement will also include spot advertising, HPTO’s and native articles,” said Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Radio.

“We are delighted to partner with RTÉ and sponsor The Oliver Callan Show. Since launching in Ireland over two years ago, we have been thrilled by the positive response from tens of thousands of Irish consumers who have made the decision to shop around and switch their car insurance and home insurance with OUTsurance,” added Ian Kennedy, chief marketing officer, OUTsurance.