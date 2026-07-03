NewsBrands & Core Explore Trust, Attention and AI at Event for Media Planners

NewsBrands Ireland and Core brought together senior leaders from across Ireland’s media, agency and publishing sectors for a timely discussion examining the future role of trusted news brands in an AI-driven media ecosystem.

“Trust, Attention & AI: What Media Planners Need to Know About News” explored why trusted journalism matters more than ever as audiences increasingly discover information through multiple platforms, technologies and AI-powered tools.

Moderated by Core’s Hannah-Louise Dunne, the session examined changing audience behaviours, the importance of editorial trust, emerging AI opportunities for publishers and the growing value of trusted news environments for advertisers and agencies.

The panel featured insights from Daniel O’Connell, Editor of Business Post; Aisling McCabe, Group Business & Strategy Director at The Irish Times; Jason Brownlee, founder of Colourtext reseach and Eimear McCabe, Business Director at Starcom.

Discussion centred on findings from recent industry research highlighting the continued importance of trusted journalism to Irish audiences, even as methods of news discovery evolve rapidly. Speakers noted that audiences are increasingly engaging with news across social platforms, podcasts, events, newsletters and AI interfaces, while maintaining strong trust in established news publishers.

The session also explored how publishers are deploying AI responsibly to support journalism, improve audience experiences and strengthen communities of readers and subscribers, while maintaining the editorial standards and human judgement that underpin audience trust.

The “News for the Next Generation” research study from NewsBrands Ireland and Colourtext Research was presented during the event, highlighting findings that challenge common perceptions around younger audiences and news consumption. The research showed that younger consumers continue to engage significantly with news content and trusted news sources, often discovering journalism through social and digital channels rather than through traditional entry points.

From an advertising perspective, the discussion highlighted the growing importance of trusted, high-attention environments and the role that premium news brands play in helping advertisers build meaningful connections with engaged audiences and communities.

Closing the session, panellists reflected on the enduring role of news brands in creating shared moments and conversations at a time when media experiences are becoming increasingly personalised.

As AI continues to reshape the information landscape, the event reinforced the central role trusted journalism and established news brands will continue to play for audiences, advertisers and society alike.

“News for the Next Generation” was the topic of our Irish Marketing Podcast last November. Listen to News Ireland’s Richard Bogie and WPP Media’s Chris Cashen discuss the report HERE