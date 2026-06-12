Deloitte Digital Event to Explore Ais’ Role in the New Media Playbook

Deloitte Digital, ACNE and Buymedia will bring together some of Ireland’s senior marketing leaders later this month for a special lunch and learn event that will explore the impact of artificial intelligence, data-driven media planning and emerging technologies on the future of marketing.

The event, titled The New Media Playbook, will take place on June 22 at Deloitte’s offices at 3 Park Place, Dublin 2, for what the organisers describe as an “honest conversation that cuts through the noise” surrounding AI and digital transformation.

Hosted by marketing consultant and MarkGo co-founder Peter McPartlin, the event will feature presentations from industry leaders across advertising, media technology, artificial intelligence and immersive technologies.

Dylan Cotter, managing director and head of agency EMEA at ACNE, Deloitte’s creative agency network, will open the speaker programme with a session exploring AI-powered creativity and how artificial intelligence is transforming creative development, content creation and brand storytelling. His presentation will examine how marketers can use AI to enhance creative effectiveness while allowing teams to focus on strategic thinking and emotional resonance.

Buymedia founder and CEO Fergal O’Connor will discuss the growing role of data, analytics and artificial intelligence in media planning. His presentation, entitled The Data Engine: Powering Precision and Performance Through Intelligent Media Placement, will focus on how marketers can combine behavioural data, real-time analytics and AI to improve audience targeting and deliver measurable return on investment.

The event will also feature Stephen Barnes of the Walton Institute and the ENTIRE European Digital Innovation Hub, who will examine how augmented reality and virtual reality technologies are evolving from experimental tools into practical commercial applications. His presentation will explore digital twins, virtual brand experiences and immersive customer engagement strategies.

A further contribution from CeADAR, Ireland’s national centre for applied AI, will focus on responsible AI adoption and enterprise readiness, helping organisations distinguish genuine opportunities from industry hype and understand the supports available to businesses embarking on AI transformation programmes.

The event comes at a time when marketers are facing increasing pressure to adopt AI technologies. According to research cited by the organisers, 80% of marketers report feeling under pressure to introduce AI into their workflows, while only 6% believe they have successfully achieved this. Meanwhile, one in three organisations say their AI investments have yet to deliver measurable return on investment.

The programme will conclude with a panel discussion and audience Q&A chaired by McPartlin.

“Every CMO in Ireland is under pressure to make a move on AI. But pressure without direction is just noise. That’s what this event is about: cutting through the noise. The tools are changing faster than the thinking. Events like this combine AI theory with its practical applications,” said McPartlin.

Panellists include Stephen Williams, Group Director at Windward, who will discuss data-driven media transformation; Lynda Vance of Stena Line, who will share insights into AI-assisted creative and brand transformation from a client perspective and Laura Plunkett of CeADAR, who will examine responsible AI adoption and enterprise readiness. In addition, Sarah Corr of Deloitte Digital will also be on hand to discuss. Additional panellists are expected to be announced closer to the date.

The event is free to attend and a limited number of places are left to fill. To attend The New Media Playbook event click HERE