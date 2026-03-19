Trust in Irish Institutions Continues to Erode According Edelman Trust Barometer

Public trust in a range of Irish institutions remains fragile and uneven, with deep social divides, rising economic anxiety, and a growing “insular mindset” shaping attitudes toward institutions, according to the latest 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer .

Published annually and now in its 26th year, the report finds that Ireland’s overall trust index stands at 47, placing it firmly in the “distrust” category and broadly in line with other developed markets, where trust has largely stagnated.

Globally, trust rose slightly to 57, driven primarily by gains in developing economies such as China, the UAE and India, highlighting a widening divide between developed and developing nations.

In all, the research covers 29 countries and 33,938 respondents. Over 1,200 respondents were surveyed in each country.

Ireland: low trust, high division

In Ireland, trust in key institutions continues to remain subdued, with only “employers” achieving a clear trust rating. Some 75% of respondents said they trust their employer to “do what is right,” compared with 53% for business, 50% for NGOs, and just 43% for both government and media.

The Edelman data also reveals a persistent income-based trust gap. While the divide between high- and low-income groups has narrowed from 22 points in 2012 to 11 points in 2026, both groups remain broadly distrustful of institutions.

Beyond institutional trust, the Edelman report highlights a sharp shift in social attitudes. For example, four in five people in Ireland now exhibit what Edelman describes as an “insular mindset,” meaning they are hesitant or unwilling to trust those with different values, beliefs or backgrounds.

The report notes that this trend is having tangible consequences. Among employees, 30% said they would put less effort into supporting a manager with different political beliefs, while nearly a quarter said they would consider switching departments to avoid working under someone with different values.

Economic anxiety and pessimism

Edelman also notes that economic concerns are compounding trust issues. In Ireland, 57% of employees said they worry about losing their job due to a potential recession, while 56% fear that international trade tensions could harm their employer -both figures representing significant increases over recent years.

Public optimism about the future is also weak. Fewer than one in five Irish respondents believe the next generation will be better off than today, compared with a global average of 32%.

At the same time, nearly six in 10 people in Ireland expressed concern that foreign actors are spreading misinformation to deepen domestic divisions, reflecting broader global anxieties around disinformation and the impact it has on society.

Trust shifts from institutions to individuals

The Edelman report also identifies a broader structural shift away from institutional trust toward personal networks. Globally, respondents reported increased trust in “people like me,” including family, friends and co-workers, while trust in national leaders, major media and foreign business leaders declined sharply.

In Ireland, this dynamic is particularly pronounced among those with insular views, who are significantly more likely to trust neighbours than CEOs, journalists or government leaders.

Exposure to diverse viewpoints is also declining. Fewer than one in three Irish respondents said they regularly engage with news sources that reflect different political perspectives, mirroring a global drop in cross-cutting media consumption.

Global context: rising trust gap

Internationally, the Trust Barometer points to a growing divergence between developed and developing markets. Trust levels in developing countries reached 66 on average, compared with just 49 in developed markets.

Countries such as China (80), the UAE (80) and India (74) continue to record high trust levels, while major Western economies,including the U.S. (47), the UK (44) and Germany(44), remain in distrust territory alongside Ireland.

Across all markets, business remains the most trusted institution globally, followed by NGOs, government and media. However, trust in media and government continues to lag, with both classified as distrusted in roughly half of the countries surveyed.

Trust Brokering

Edelman argues that rebuilding trust will require what it terms “trust brokering”. This will entail concerted efforts by institutions to bridge divides rather than reinforce them.

In Ireland, respondents identified practical steps for institutions. Businesses are most trusted when they encourage cooperation without taking sides on divisive issues, while the government is expected to avoid inflammatory rhetoric. Media, meanwhile, should prioritise accurate, non-sensational reporting.

Employers, in particular, are seen as best positioned to lead, given their relatively high trust levels and influence over workplace culture.

The report concludes that without active intervention, this rising insularity risks undermining economic growth, workplace productivity and social cohesion. This, it says, leaves institutions facing a more fragmented and distrustful public.