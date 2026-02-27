Media Awards 2026: DMG Media and Virgin Media TV Named as Platinum Sponsors

With the countdown to the Media Awards 2026 now underway, dmg media Ireland and Virgin Media Television have been announced as Platinum partners for the event which will take place on May 7 in the Mansion House in Dublin.

In addition, the organisers of the Awards have announced that Dr Rosie Hand, head of School of Adverising, TU Dublin, will chair this years judging panel of over 60 Irish and international judges.

The first batch of judges has already been announced. It includes:

Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin – MD Virgin Media Television

Ben Mulligan, Senior Commercial Manager, IRFM

Karen Doyle, Solutions and PartnershipDirector Media Central

Orla Twomey – Chief Executive – Advertising Standards Authority Ireland (ASAI)

Sylvia Cawley, Head of Country – Dunnhumby Ireland

Karen Preston – Chief Commercial Officer – Mediahuis Ireland

Una Fitzgibbon – Director of Marketing – Bord Bia

Lisa Buckley -Director of Communications and Programmes – NewsBrands Ireland