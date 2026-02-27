The Irish Marketing Podcast: Celebrating 75 Years of the AAI

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

With the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) marking its 75th anniversary this year, we talk to its CEO, Barry Dooley about advertising past and present and what the future might look like.

A seasoned veteran of the advertising industry- both on the client and agency side- Dooley also talks about the work of the AAI, the importance of self regulation and one particularly famous campaign he worked on over 20 years ago which is often cited as one of the best Irish campaigns ever.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought you by the teams at IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.