OLIVER Sponsors Ireland Women’s Indoor Hockey Team

With the EuroHockey Indoor Championship in Prague now underway, OLIVER Ireland is sponsoring the Ireland Women’s Indoor Hockey Team.

The EuroHockey Indoor Championship campaign began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Ireland’s matches will be streamed on EuroHockeyTV.

As parThe OLIVER logo will feature prominently on the front of the Ireland Women’s Indoor Hockey team’s playing kit during 2026 international competition and follows on from their successful support at the European Indoor Championship II event in 2024, hosted in Galway.

OLIVER Ireland has been a big supporter of hockey in recent years, most notably sponsoring the Tommy O’Sullivan Shield and the McCann Cup, annual underage club indoor competitions hosted by Portrane Hockey Club. During this period over 10 tournament players have subsequently represented Ireland at senior level.

The OLIVER logo will feature prominently on the front of the Ireland Women’s Indoor Hockey team’s playing kit during 2026 international competition and follows on from their successful support at the European Indoor Championship II event in 2024, hosted in Galway.

“The ambition and success of the Ireland Women’s Indoor team mirrors that of OLIVER, making this the perfect partnership,” says Mark McCann, CEO of OLIVER Ireland.

“As a creative agency we can see that the creativity and motivation of all the squad players is what has delivered this topflight return after 35 years. OLIVER is delighted to support this achievement and wishes everyone a great tournament in Prague.”

“This EuroHockey Indoor Championship is such an exciting opportunity for the team as we return to topflight indoor hockey after more than 30 years. The history isn’t lost on us and we know it will be tough, but the players have earned their place at this level of competition. Thanks to OLIVER for being part of the team as we go out and compete this week as well as build the basis for continued development and growth afterwards,” added Rob Abbott, team coach.

The Ireland Women’s team has a longstanding history in Europe’s top level, competing in the competition’s 1985, 1987, and 1990 editions of the EuroHockey Indoor Championships.