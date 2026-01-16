Specsavers Secures Sponsorship of the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

Specsavers has been announced as the new title sponsor of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show is currently the most listened to show on commercial radio with 218,000 listeners according to the latest JNLR. It is also home to the popular GiftGrub which picked up gold for the Best Entertainment Insert in the recent IMRO Radio Awards.

Specsavers has over 60 stores nationwide and the sponsorship deal was brokered by Media Central and OMD.

“What a great start to a brand-new year,” said Ian Dempsey. “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Specsavers – now we can clearly see a brilliant 2026.”

Commenting on the sponsorship Ian Maybank, head of media, Specsavers Ireland said: “As a business that’s built on partnership, we’re thrilled to be sponsoring the much loved ‘Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show’. It’s the perfect platform for us to share our brand message across the nation.”

According to Edelle O’Malley, business director with OMD, the partnership is “a fantastic opportunity to ensure Specsavers’ brand message reaches audiences nationwide during prime morning hours in a way that’s both engaging and impactful, while aligning with one of Ireland’s most trusted and cherished radio broadcasters.”

Sponsorship director of Media Central, Ross McDonnell added Specsavers is a “perfect fit for Ireland’s most iconic breakfast show and the partnership brings together a trusted national brand and a show that delivers energy, humour and connection to listeners every day.”