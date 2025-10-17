Sky Media to Take on Ad Sales for Warner Bros Discovery in Ireland

Sky Media to Take on Ad Sales for Warner Bros Discovery in...

Sky Media has been appointed by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as its advertising partner in Ireland and the UK from January 2026 onwards.

The deal covers both linear and streaming channels, including the upcoming launch of HBO Max in the UK.

It also means that Sky Media will represent more than 20 of WBD’s sports and entertainment channels, including TNT Sports, Quest, Discovery, DIscovery+, Max Originals, DC Universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and much more.

According to Priya Dogra, Sky’s chief advertising and group data officer: “We’re excited to be deepening our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Sky Media’s strength lies in helping advertisers build meaningful connections with audiences through the content they love. Together with WBD’s world-class sports and entertainment brands, and Sky Media’s unrivalled portfolio of premium platforms, we are in an even stronger position to help brands grow their influence across live, on-demand, and digital experiences.”