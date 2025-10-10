Virgin Media Showcases Broadband Installers in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

Virgin Media has launched a new campaign highlighting the benefits of its home broadband installation service.
Created by Publicis Dublin, the campaign is running across TV, VOD, outdoor, and social channels with media managed by OMD.
The campaign celebrates the transformative help and expertise available from Virgin Media’s own Red House installation teams and the technicians who ensure that customers get the best broadband, regardless of their location within the house.
“It’s great to see this campaign come to life in such a playful way,” says Fiona Mahon, senior marketing manager, Virgin Media.
“The idea heroes our expert team of broadband technicians who optimise the best connection in every room, on every device, while leaving our customers reassured with our Lifetime Wifi Guarantee,” she adds.
“This idea was inspired by witnessing Anto, one of Virgin’s amazing Red House technicians, at work,” says Fay Quilligan, head of strategy at Publicis.
“He was unbelievable! So thorough and brilliant at making everything work so seamlessly and tailoring it to each customer. Broadband is so important- every house deserves an Anto making sure it’s working perfectly.”
Credits:
Agency: Publicis Dublin
Board Creative Director: Ger Roe
Associate Creative Director: Nick Doring
Senior Copywriter: Paul O’Loughlin
Head of Production: Niamh Skelly
Group Account Director: Fiona Gilroy
Senior Account Director: David Carter
Senior Account Manager: Cassie Treacy
Account Executive: Kelly Corbett
Head of Strategy: Fay Quilligan
Senior Strategist: Niamh O’Shaughnessy
Head of Social: Thomas Ryan
Finished Artist: Tim Kavanagh
Print Producer: Gavin Kenny
Client: Virgin Media
Head of Brand and Marketing: Niamh O’Driscoll
Senior Marketing Manager: Fiona Mahon
Campaign Manager: Katie Murphy
Media Manager : Yvonne Reilly
Social Media Manager: Lorcan Lambe
Production Company: Strange or Startling Films
Director: Conor Finnegan
Editor: Vincent McEntee
Post-Production: Screen Scene
Sound Design: Folding Waves
Photographer: Leo Byrne
Media: OMD
Business Director: Robbie Morton
Group Client Director: Bronagh Murphy
Senior Account Manager: Megan Cullen