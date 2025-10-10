Virgin Media Showcases Broadband Installers in New Campaign from Publicis Dublin

Virgin Media has launched a new campaign highlighting the benefits of its home broadband installation service.

Created by Publicis Dublin, the campaign is running across TV, VOD, outdoor, and social channels with media managed by OMD.

The campaign celebrates the transformative help and expertise available from Virgin Media’s own Red House installation teams and the technicians who ensure that customers get the best broadband, regardless of their location within the house.

“It’s great to see this campaign come to life in such a playful way,” says Fiona Mahon, senior marketing manager, Virgin Media.

“The idea heroes our expert team of broadband technicians who optimise the best connection in every room, on every device, while leaving our customers reassured with our Lifetime Wifi Guarantee,” she adds.

“This idea was inspired by witnessing Anto, one of Virgin’s amazing Red House technicians, at work,” says Fay Quilligan, head of strategy at Publicis.

“He was unbelievable! So thorough and brilliant at making everything work so seamlessly and tailoring it to each customer. Broadband is so important- every house deserves an Anto making sure it’s working perfectly.”

Credits:

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Board Creative Director: Ger Roe

Associate Creative Director: Nick Doring

Senior Copywriter: Paul O’Loughlin

Head of Production: Niamh Skelly

Group Account Director: Fiona Gilroy

Senior Account Director: David Carter

Senior Account Manager: Cassie Treacy

Account Executive: Kelly Corbett

Head of Strategy: Fay Quilligan

Senior Strategist: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Head of Social: Thomas Ryan

Finished Artist: Tim Kavanagh

Print Producer: Gavin Kenny

Client: Virgin Media

Head of Brand and Marketing: Niamh O’Driscoll

Senior Marketing Manager: Fiona Mahon

Campaign Manager: Katie Murphy

Media Manager : Yvonne Reilly

Social Media Manager: Lorcan Lambe

Production Company: Strange or Startling Films

Director: Conor Finnegan

Editor: Vincent McEntee

Post-Production: Screen Scene

Sound Design: Folding Waves

Photographer: Leo Byrne

Media: OMD

Business Director: Robbie Morton

Group Client Director: Bronagh Murphy

Senior Account Manager: Megan Cullen