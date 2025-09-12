The Irish Marketing Podcast Returns With Effie Insights and Agency Hacks

he second episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped on all main platforms.
Brought to you by Adworld.ie and Tin Pot Productions, the second episode features Kate Goldsmith from IAPI who talks about the Effie Awards Ireland which take place on Friday, October 17 in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre
In addition, Kerry Sweeney of The Public House returns with the second and final installment, where she outlines her hacks on how to run a successful independent agency.
Hosted by Daryl Moorhouse, listeners might be interested to know that the first episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast topped the Apple Podcast Charts for marketing-related content ahead of many leading international podcasts that focus on marketing and advertising content. So, stay tuned for more interesting and informative content that will be winging its way over the coming weeks and months.