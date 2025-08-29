Radiocentre Ireland Announces Speaker Line-Up for Sounding Out 2025

Radiocentre Ireland has unveiled details of its flagship audio conference, Sounding Out 2025, which takes place on Thursday, 16 October, at The Round Room, Mansion House, Dublin.

Hosted by broadcaster Sarah McInerney, the half-day event will bring together global thought leaders and industry experts to explore the future of audio, advertising effectiveness, and the fast-changing media landscape.

This year’s line-up includes:

Richard Shotton: The bestselling author and behavioural scientist, known for his work on applying behavioural psychology to marketing.

Dr Lollie Mancey: An anthropologist and innovation futurist, who will share insights on cultural change and the evolving role of technology in communication.

Mike Follett: CEO of Lumen Research, he will present brand-new Irish research examining how attention to advertising really works.

Delegates will also hear exclusive findings from Radiocentre UK, highlighting the return-on-investment power of digital audio. In addition, industry leaders from across the audio sector will take part in thought-provoking sessions on how emerging trends are shaping opportunities for advertisers, agencies, and brands.

Sounding Out has grown to become a key fixture in Ireland’s media and advertising calendar, with previous editions selling out well in advance. Radiocentre Ireland says this year’s event will deliver its “biggest and boldest programme yet.”

The conference runs from 8:30am to 1:00pm on 16 October, with registration now open.

