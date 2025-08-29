Laura Wall Appointed as New CEO of Public Relations Institute of Ireland

The Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) has announced two senior leadership appointments that signal a new era for the organisation and the wider Irish communications industry.

Laura Wall has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII), while Robert Farrell has taken up the role of Head of Training and Development, a position he assumed earlier this summer.

According to the PRII, “the appointments reflect PRII’s ambition to strengthen its position as the professional body for public relations and communications in Ireland, while delivering on its long-term strategy for growth, professional development, and industry leadership.”

Wall, a long-standing PRII member and former Vice President of the PRII National Council, brings 16 years of agency experience across Ireland and the UK. She is recognised for her expertise in brand and consumer PR, as well as for her ability to deliver high-impact campaigns across diverse sectors.

Most recently, she served as Group Director on the PR and Advocacy team at THINKHOUSE, where she led campaigns for a range of high-profile brands. In 2024, she was named among DMG Media’s Top 40 Under 40 PR Professionals, a recognition of her leadership and innovation within the sector.

Speaking about her appointment, Wall said she was eager to work with the PRII community to drive the profession forward.

“I am honoured and energised to step into the role of CEO at PRII at such a pivotal time for our profession. I look forward to working with our members, partners, Council and executive team to shape the future of communications in Ireland and beyond. At the heart of this will be delivering our five-year VISTA Strategy with real impact. My focus is on getting down to work; delivering for our members, fostering a culture of purpose and professional growth, and ensuring PRII continues to set the standard for our industry. Warm congratulations to Robert on his appointment as Head of Training and Development. Together, with the Council and executive team, we are ready to unlock PRII’s next chapter; championing ethics, creativity, collaboration and impact every step of the way.”

Robert Farrell, who took up the post of Head of Training and Development in June, brings more than a decade of experience in education, programme design, and strategic development. He has previously worked with leading academic institutions and international organisations, specialising in digital transformation, professional training, and leadership development.

Paul Hand, President of the PRII, welcomed both appointments, emphasising the Institute’s role in guiding the profession through an evolving landscape.

“On behalf of the National Council, I am delighted to welcome Laura Wall as the new CEO of the PRII amid geopolitical and digital change impacting the PR and communications sector. An outstanding PR practitioner with a strong track record of achievement, Laura will bring energy, passion, curiosity and creativity to her new role.

“In another key appointment, I’m also thrilled to have Robert on board and welcome the experience and expertise he brings to the Institute’s training and development offerings. Building on the PRII’s current strength, we look forward to working with Laura, Robert and the team to deliver for the members we serve, as well as the wider sector.”