Out \ Look: Batchelors Transforms the Streets as well as Favourite Dishes

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

One of Ireland’s favourites brands for 90 years, Batchelors is certainly no has bean as is illustrated in its latest nationwide OOH campaign.

Planned by OMD and Source out of home it features innovative use of side-by-side displays on 48 Sheets, Metropoles and Adshel 6 Sheets.

The posters created by Boys + Girls feature toast and an Irish potato made over with Ireland’s supreme bean. The minimalist designs pack plenty appetite appeal with locations in proximity to supermarkets helping to drive top of mind purchase consideration in the build up to the key back to school period.

“Batchelors has been part of Irish life for over 90 years – proudly crafted in Cabra, Dublin since 1935. Our delicious beans are bursting with flavour, bringing warmth and comfort to family tables across the nation. In a world of ever-evolving trends, even the most loved icons need to be remembered and celebrated. This new campaign, developed with the team at Boys + Girls, honours everything that made Batchelors a household favourite, will remind people why they fell in love with our beans in the first place, and claims our place as Ireland’s Supreme Bean.”

Rachel Carolan – Brand Manager, Valeo Foods Ireland

“They say a picture paints a thousand words and no better example than the latest OOH creative from Boys and Girls, for our client Valeo and their brand Batchelors. It is OOH at its best letting the images do the talking. It makes you feel hungry for beans on toast. It showcases the power of OOH and sprinkled with some creative media planning, making it come to life and grab attention”

Robbie Morton – Business Director, OMD Ireland

“Batchelors has been on Irish shelves longer than most of us have been alive. And yet somehow, despite being the leader in the market, it’s still underrated,” says Jake O’Driscoll, Creative Director at Boys + Girls Dublin. “This campaign puts it back where it belongs. Front and centre. Not just as a tin of beans, but the ingredient that gives everyday plates a bit of Irish pride.”

Jake O’Driscoll – Creative Director, Boys + Girls Dublin

OOH best for leveraging brand alignment around sport events

From the local pitch to the world stage, sport has a way of pulling us together. It’s tribal, it’s passionate, it’s emotional, and for brands it’s a rare chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with moments that matter.

July’s OOH canvas reflected this energy with global icons and grassroots heroes alike taking centre stage. Budweiser lit up the city with its FIFA Club World Cup tie-in. Stella Artois served up Wimbledon’s summer prestige. Centra and AIB stood tall for the GAA Championships. Alongside them, the first half of the year was aplomb with similar campaigns turning brand sponsorship into street-level storytelling, placing fans, teams and brands in the same frame.

New audience sentiment from our ongoing IMPACT study underlines the power of this connection. Half of Dubliners (50%) agree that seeing a brand advertised as the official sponsor of a sports event makes that brand feel more relevant to the occasion. That relevance spikes among 16–24s (66%) and 25–34s (60%), showing just how potent sponsorship can be with younger, harder-to-reach audiences.

When it comes to the best way to communicate that sponsorship, OOH takes the lead. Nearly one in four (24%) say Outdoor is the most effective channel ahead of TV (22%) and online video (18%). For AB audiences, the figure jumps to 34%. In other words: in the hierarchy of sponsorship comms, Outdoor owns the prime seat.

We’ve seen this pattern before. During the Six Nations, OOH’s mix of scale and immediacy turned title sponsors like Guinness and Vodafone into part of the match-day experience. For the GAA All-Ireland series, brands like AIB and Centra used location-specific, culturally attuned creative to connect directly with fans. And across both local and international football, sponsors from Sky to Opel have leaned on OOH to bridge the gap between broadcast and on-the-ground support.

This in alignment with the factors that make OOH a game-changer for event-led advertising – relevance, scale and proximity – also make it the most trusted and remembered channel for sponsorship visibility. Sponsorship is more than a badge on a shirt, it’s a claim to share in the emotion of the moment. OOH brings that claim to life in the spaces where the occasion is felt whether its outside stadiums, in city centres, and in the everyday routes where fans live their sporting lives.

For brands, the brief is simple – if you want your sponsorship to be seen, felt, and remembered, meet your audience where the roar is loudest. In 2025 and beyond, that means meeting them on the street.

OOH in the Prime Seat for Premier League Season Launch with Sky

The return of the Premier League is one of the biggest shared cultural moments of the year, and Sky Sports is marking the occasion with an OOH campaign celebrating the start of the new season.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign is live across a powerful mix of formats including 48 Sheets, Golden Squares, Digipoles, DX Screens, T-Sides, Digital Galleries, and Bar Screen placements. Creative places the excitement of the season front and centre, pairing “Watch Every Live Match” messaging with a collage of football’s biggest names and most passionate supporters. Large-scale roadside and transport placements ensure high visibility in the build-up to kick-off.

Premier League fans are already a core OOH audience. TGI data shows that 75% of football and soccer fans are OOH consumers, with almost a third classed as heavy users. In Dublin, this audience indexes 120 for weekly OOH exposure compared to the general population, making them more likely than most to encounter and engage with advertising in the public space. Over half say clever OOH can “say it all” with a picture and a few words, while 40% note that it brings to mind ads they have already seen or heard elsewhere.

Outdoor’s role as a prime media partner for broadcast creates mental availability and builds anticipation before audiences ever reach the screen.