Spark Foundry Appoints Gemma Gilmore as Director of Growth Strategy & Client Partnership

Gemma Gilmore has been appointed as director of growth strategy & client partnership at Spark Foundry, part of Core.

The newly created leadership role “reflects the agency’s ongoing evolution and ambition to drive meaningful growth for clients,” according to the agency.

In her new role, she will “lead Spark Foundry’s approach to strategic client partnership — focusing on unlocking new business opportunities, enhancing cross-functional collaboration, and ensuring clients can access the full depth of expertise across Spark Foundry and Core.”

With over 15 years experience, she joined Spark Foundry in 2010 and has worked in various positions including, client associate, client director and business director She was appointed as board director in 2022. Clients she has worked with include Mondelez, The Very Group, Strong Roots, Nissan, Mars Wrigley, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Vhi Healthcare. She also served as a board director of IAPI and is currently a mentor with Endeavor Ireland, part of a global network that supports high-impact entrepreneurs.

Gilmore graduated from TU Dublin with an MSc in Marketing in 2010.