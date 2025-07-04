RED C Research Welcomes Robbie Clarke Back into the Fold

Robbie Clarke has rejoined RED C Research as a director of the company’s Irish division. Clarke had previously worked for RED C between 2006 and 2016 before he joined Empathy Research where he where he ran many award-winning projects for brand like Kerry Foods, Bord Bia, Musgraves and Business in the Community Ireland.

With over 20 years of experience in research, brand strategy, and data-driven decision-making, he has also worked with the likes of Millward Brown and The Leading Edge,

During this time, Clarke has led high-impact research programs across diverse sectors including FMCG, tech, finance, and media.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robbie Clarke back to the RED C fold,” says Richard Colwell, CEO of RED C Research Group. “Robbie’s proven track record in delivering actionable insights and his passion for research excellence aligns perfectly with RED C’s commitment to providing strategic clarity to our clients. His appointment marks an exciting addition to further our continued growth.”

In his new role, Clarke will be responsible for “leading client partnerships, driving innovation in research design, and mentoring the next generation of insight professionals.” His leadership will further strengthen RED C’s capabilities in delivering evidence-led strategies that inform policy, brand positioning, and consumer engagement.

“I’m excited to be joining the talented team at RED C. I’ve always admired their evidence-based, consultative approach to research and look forward to contributing to the continued success and innovation of the business,” adds Clarke.

Clarke’s appointment follows on from a recent management reshuffle which saw Ciara Reilly being appointed as managing director of RED C Research following the decision by co-founder Sinead Mooney to retire at the end of May.

RED C was acquired by the Business Post Group in 2021 and in recent years, it has expanded into the UK under the RED C and Relish Research brands.