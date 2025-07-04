Applications for 2025 Breakthrough Scholarship Now Open for Entry

Applications have opened for the 2025 Breakthrough Scholarship, the Thinkhouse-backed initiative created to challenge the lack of representation in Ireland’s marketing and advertising industry.

Now in its fifth year, the initiative is also backed by Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and student residency provider Yugo.

The scholarship provides a transformational opportunity for one talented student from a marginalised background – whether due to economic disadvantage, social, geographic, or disability-related barriers, including neurodivergence.

The awarded student will receive a fully funded Master’s degree at TU Dublin, free, purpose-built student accommodation from Yugo for the academic year and a paid three-month internship with creative agency Thinkhouse.

With over €100,000 invested to date, the Breakthrough Scholarship programme has become a proven pipeline for diverse new talent, creating real-world impact and unlocking life-changing opportunities. Since it was first launched four years, ago all four Breakthrough Scholars are working successfully in the marketing industry. These include Blessing Dosunmu, Ciarán Fogarty, Niamh Bakker and Bridget George.

“The Breakthrough Scholarship is not just about funding one year of education – it’s about opening the door to a future,” said Donna Parsons, Thinkhouse. “We’re incredibly proud of all four of our scholars, who are now thriving in the industry. We’re lucky enough to have some of them continue their career directly with us at Thinkhouse. Their success is a testament to the value of targeted, inclusive support – and to the talent that’s often overlooked without it.”

According to Dr. Etain Kidney, Head of School, Marketing & Entrepreneurship, TU Dublin: “The Breakthrough Scholarship reflects what’s possible when education is made accessible. TU Dublin is proud to empower students who may not otherwise have had the chance to pursue postgraduate study, and we celebrate every scholar who has already taken that step forward.”

“You can’t create work that speaks to the public if your team doesn’t represent the public.,” says Kieran O’Donovan, head of client service, Thinkhouse. “Through the Breakthrough Scholarship programme, we’ve welcomed incredibly talented individuals into the agency – and into the wider industry. Their success stories are our proof of concept.”

Joe Persechino, COO, Yugo adds: “At Yugo, we’re not just about providing housing – our goal is to empower students during their educational journeys, focusing on professional development, mental and physical health, and sustainability. We’re proud to be part of the Breakthrough Scholarship programme that shows how targeted support can open pathways to long-term success.”

According to Blessing Dosunmu, 2024 scholar, who now works for Thinkhouse: as a client service executive: “The Breakthrough Scholarship helped me achieve my dream of completing a Master’s and gave me the practical experience and connections to start a career I’m passionate about. It was life-changing.”

