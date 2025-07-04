Athletics Ireland Renews Partnership with 123.ie Until 2030

The insurance company 123.ie, part of RSA, has extended its sponsorship of Athletics Ireland until 2030 in a multi-year, “six-figure deal.”

According to the company, “the extension solidifies 123.ie’s role as the Official Partner of Athletics Ireland and affirms its commitment to growing the sport from grassroots through to elite level across the country.”

123.ie first partnered with Athletics Ireland in 2022. Since then, the sport has gone from strength to strength, buoyed by record-breaking performances, growing participation, and unprecedented engagement from the Irish public as athletes like Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Mark English to name but a few.

Thes renewed agreement will see 123.ie continue as Athletics Ireland’s Official International Kit Partner, as well as title sponsor of the Athletics Ireland National Championships, National Athletics Awards, Summer Camps Programme, and a series of community and participation initiatives that will be rolled out over the next five years. Its ongoing marketing and promotional investment will also help spotlight Irish athletics on national and international stages.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Athletics Ireland for another five years and are excited to support this with a new creative campaign featuring Kate O’Connor and Sharlene Mawdsley launching later this month,” says Conor Byrne, head of marketing 123.ie.

“This collaboration is a perfect fit for 123.ie because it brings to life our brand purpose. Athletics Ireland shares our belief in progress, perseverance, and the power of community, and together we’re helping athletes of all levels push boundaries and reach their potential. This renewed commitment marks not just an investment in sport, but in people”