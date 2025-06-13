Home Awards IAPI Announces Round One Jury For EFFIE Awards Ireland 2025

IAPI Announces Round One Jury For EFFIE Awards Ireland 2025

IAPI has announced details of the judges for Round 1 of the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland which will take place later this year.

Once again, the overall Jury Chair is Tom Kinsella, managing director, AIB Homes. He will be joined in round one by Jury Room Chairs who are appointed to moderate the discussions of their assigned cases. The Jury Room Chairs are David Cullen (Opinions Research), Nichola Mullen (Pieta House), Neal Davies (TBWA Ireland), Eimear Fitzmaurice (Folk VML), Roisin Field (Diageo).

The Round One Jury is as follows:

Aisling O’Sullivan Starcom Managing Director
Andy  Crawford Hellfire Branding Club Managing Director
Ashley Moran Pilgrim’s Europe, Ireland Marketing and Category Director IOI
Catriona Browne Allianz Consumer Research
Ciara Reilly REDC Research Managing Director
Claire Corbett All Kinds of Magic Co-Founder
Dave Byrne Thinkhouse Creative Director
Ivan Hammond Brennans Bread Head of Marketing
Jack Gilligan Wavemaker Managing Partner
Joe Dobbin Javelin Managing Director
John Mathews Forsman & Bodenfors Europe CFO
Julie Gill An Post Marketing Director
Julie Murray Tonglegee Consultancy Founder
Karen Austin TBWA Ireland Head of Operations
Liz Rowen Irish Life Health Customer & Marketing Director
Lynda Cody Irish Distillers Head of Experiences, Partnerships & Advocacy
Michelle Davis Mediacom Managing Partner
Miriam Hendrick Ringers Managing Director
Nicola Ging FBD Insurance Senior Marketing Manager
Paul O’Leary Sweartaker Creative Director
Rachel Ray Dentsu Group Strategy Director
Richie Taaffe Deece Co-founder & CEO
Sarah Blake Diageo Global Global Brand Director, Liqueurs (Baileys)
Sarah Love Goosebump Managing Director
Sarah Pinto Cadbury Ireland (Ireland) Marketing Lead, Ireland
Sarah Sharkey ESB Head of Marketing
Sorcha Ní Chléirigh Diageo Ireland Head of Marketing, Spirits
Tara Finnegan Boys+Girls Strategy Director
Thomas Heeney RTÉ Agency Account Manager, Commercial Team

 

According to Siobhán Masterson, CEO Iap:“The Effie Awards Ireland are crucial in demonstrating the value creation of advertising and how winning work delivers exponential growth for business and positive behaviour change for society. The Effie Awards Ireland create the platform for our industry and Irish business to reinforce the significance of effective advertising in all circumstances including the context of global uncertainty. The calibre of our jury is reflective of the significance of these awards and the impactful work which we will assess.”

 

Previous articleElizabeth Sheehan Takes Over as Chair of Creative Agency Pluto
Next articleCadbury Rolls Out Sweet Media First with Dublin Airport Activation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR