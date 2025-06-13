IAPI Announces Round One Jury For EFFIE Awards Ireland 2025

IAPI has announced details of the judges for Round 1 of the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland which will take place later this year.

Once again, the overall Jury Chair is Tom Kinsella, managing director, AIB Homes. He will be joined in round one by Jury Room Chairs who are appointed to moderate the discussions of their assigned cases. The Jury Room Chairs are David Cullen (Opinions Research), Nichola Mullen (Pieta House), Neal Davies (TBWA Ireland), Eimear Fitzmaurice (Folk VML), Roisin Field (Diageo).

The Round One Jury is as follows:

Aisling O’Sullivan Starcom Managing Director Andy Crawford Hellfire Branding Club Managing Director Ashley Moran Pilgrim’s Europe, Ireland Marketing and Category Director IOI Catriona Browne Allianz Consumer Research Ciara Reilly REDC Research Managing Director Claire Corbett All Kinds of Magic Co-Founder Dave Byrne Thinkhouse Creative Director Ivan Hammond Brennans Bread Head of Marketing Jack Gilligan Wavemaker Managing Partner Joe Dobbin Javelin Managing Director John Mathews Forsman & Bodenfors Europe CFO Julie Gill An Post Marketing Director Julie Murray Tonglegee Consultancy Founder Karen Austin TBWA Ireland Head of Operations Liz Rowen Irish Life Health Customer & Marketing Director Lynda Cody Irish Distillers Head of Experiences, Partnerships & Advocacy Michelle Davis Mediacom Managing Partner Miriam Hendrick Ringers Managing Director Nicola Ging FBD Insurance Senior Marketing Manager Paul O’Leary Sweartaker Creative Director Rachel Ray Dentsu Group Strategy Director Richie Taaffe Deece Co-founder & CEO Sarah Blake Diageo Global Global Brand Director, Liqueurs (Baileys) Sarah Love Goosebump Managing Director Sarah Pinto Cadbury Ireland (Ireland) Marketing Lead, Ireland Sarah Sharkey ESB Head of Marketing Sorcha Ní Chléirigh Diageo Ireland Head of Marketing, Spirits Tara Finnegan Boys+Girls Strategy Director Thomas Heeney RTÉ Agency Account Manager, Commercial Team

According to Siobhán Masterson, CEO Iap:“The Effie Awards Ireland are crucial in demonstrating the value creation of advertising and how winning work delivers exponential growth for business and positive behaviour change for society. The Effie Awards Ireland create the platform for our industry and Irish business to reinforce the significance of effective advertising in all circumstances including the context of global uncertainty. The calibre of our jury is reflective of the significance of these awards and the impactful work which we will assess.”