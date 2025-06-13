IAPI Announces Round One Jury For EFFIE Awards Ireland 2025

IAPI has announced details of the judges for Round 1 of the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland which will take place later this year.
Once again, the overall Jury Chair is Tom Kinsella, managing director, AIB Homes. He will be joined in round one by Jury Room Chairs who are appointed to moderate the discussions of their assigned cases. The Jury Room Chairs are David Cullen (Opinions Research), Nichola Mullen (Pieta House), Neal Davies (TBWA Ireland), Eimear Fitzmaurice (Folk VML), Roisin Field (Diageo).
The Round One Jury is as follows:
|Aisling O’Sullivan
|Starcom
|Managing Director
|Andy Crawford
|Hellfire Branding Club
|Managing Director
|Ashley Moran
|Pilgrim’s Europe, Ireland
|Marketing and Category Director IOI
|Catriona Browne
|Allianz
|Consumer Research
|Ciara Reilly
|REDC Research
|Managing Director
|Claire Corbett
|All Kinds of Magic
|Co-Founder
|Dave Byrne
|Thinkhouse
|Creative Director
|Ivan Hammond
|Brennans Bread
|Head of Marketing
|Jack Gilligan
|Wavemaker
|Managing Partner
|Joe Dobbin
|Javelin
|Managing Director
|John Mathews
|Forsman & Bodenfors Europe
|CFO
|Julie Gill
|An Post
|Marketing Director
|Julie Murray
|Tonglegee Consultancy
|Founder
|Karen Austin
|TBWA Ireland
|Head of Operations
|Liz Rowen
|Irish Life Health
|Customer & Marketing Director
|Lynda Cody
|Irish Distillers
|Head of Experiences, Partnerships & Advocacy
|Michelle Davis
|Mediacom
|Managing Partner
|Miriam Hendrick
|Ringers
|Managing Director
|Nicola Ging
|FBD Insurance
|Senior Marketing Manager
|Paul O’Leary
|Sweartaker
|Creative Director
|Rachel Ray
|Dentsu
|Group Strategy Director
|Richie Taaffe
|Deece
|Co-founder & CEO
|Sarah Blake
|Diageo Global
|Global Brand Director, Liqueurs (Baileys)
|Sarah Love
|Goosebump
|Managing Director
|Sarah Pinto
|Cadbury Ireland (Ireland)
|Marketing Lead, Ireland
|Sarah Sharkey
|ESB
|Head of Marketing
|Sorcha Ní Chléirigh
|Diageo Ireland
|Head of Marketing, Spirits
|Tara Finnegan
|Boys+Girls
|Strategy Director
|Thomas Heeney
|RTÉ
|Agency Account Manager, Commercial Team
According to Siobhán Masterson, CEO Iap:“The Effie Awards Ireland are crucial in demonstrating the value creation of advertising and how winning work delivers exponential growth for business and positive behaviour change for society. The Effie Awards Ireland create the platform for our industry and Irish business to reinforce the significance of effective advertising in all circumstances including the context of global uncertainty. The calibre of our jury is reflective of the significance of these awards and the impactful work which we will assess.”