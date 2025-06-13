Cadbury Rolls Out Sweet Media First with Dublin Airport Activation

In what is a media first in Ireland and the UK, the Mondelez-owned Cadbury has kicked off a 12 month branded gate takeover at Dublin Airport.

In a deal brokered by Core Sponsorship and creative from The Public House, Cadbury’s creative agency, the innovative activation will transform both departure and arrival gates in three key areas of Dublin Airport.

The activation also incorporates animations of some of Ireland’s best-known landmarks, alongside the iconic Cadbury ‘Glass and a Half’ while passengers will also be greeted with common Irish phrases like ‘Go n-éirí an bóthar leat’, ‘Slán go fóill and ‘Cadbury Míle Fáilte’. In addition to the fixed activations, Cadbury will also roll out “Ireland’s only dedicated advertising hologram” which will showcase the brand in Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2.

“We’re incredibly proud to work with Mondelez and Core Sponsorship on such a ground-breaking campaign,” says Leonard Miller, head of media sales, Dublin Airport.

“This activation brings together creativity, technology, and a beloved brand in a way that will surprise and delight passengers. It’s a perfect example of how Dublin Airport continues to push boundaries in the advertising space.”

“As Ireland’s favourite chocolate, Cadbury is intrinsically linked to the fabric of this nation, synonymous with warmth and generosity,” adds, Seamus Harahan, confectionery marketing lead, Mondelez.

“We’re thrilled to bring that spirit to Dublin Airport through this creative gate takeover, uniquely tailored to the airport environment. Working with Dublin Airport and Core Sponsorship, we’ve created an immersive experience that brings our generosity to life in an emotional way, surprising and delighting travellers. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative brand experiences in unexpected places and connecting with our Irish consumers in a meaningful way.”

Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship at Core Sponsorship adds: “This activation is not only a media-first for Ireland and the UK—it’s a perfect example of what happens when creativity, culture and innovation come together. The Cadbury gate takeover at Dublin Airport transforms a functional space into a uniquely Irish and joyful experience for passengers. By infusing iconic Cadbury charm with local language and visual storytelling, we’re creating powerful moments of connection to spark moments of joy. This is more than branding—it’s meaningful engagement at scale.”

Credits

Creative Agency: The Public House

Sponsorship/Media Agency: Core Sponsorship & Spark Foundry, part of Core

Head of Media Sponsorship: Alex Culligan, Core Sponsorship

Business Director: Lynn Callan, Spark Foundry, part of Core

Client Associate: Rob Emmett, Spark Foundry, part of Core

Creative Agency: The Public House

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta

Client: Mondelez

Confectionery Marketing Lead: Seamus Harahan, Mondelez

Brand Manager Cadbury: Nada Mohieldin, Mondelez

Illustrator: Rob Torrans

Printing & Execution: David Savage, SL Graphic