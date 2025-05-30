Core Rolls Out New Brand Platform for Currys to Strengthen Emotional Connections

Core has launched a new brand platform for retailer Currys called “For the Tech You Love”.

The campaign is designed to reposition Currys as more than a retailer by tapping into the everyday relationship people have with the technology in their lives.

According to the agency, “the new creative direction reflects Currys’ ambition to reposition itself in the hearts and minds of customers – not just as a tech retailer, but as a brand that understands how personal those choices can be. From the excitement of unboxing a new device to finding a fridge that makes a statement, For the Tech You Love brings these moments to life in a way that’s both personal and entertaining – without taking itself too seriously.”

Grounded in the insight that people form genuine attachments to their tech, the campaign takes a light, humorous approach to celebrating those connections. The result is a playful, feel-good platform that engages audiences – while still landing a meaningful message.

“At Currys, we’re obsessed with helping our customers find the right tech for them, whether that journey starts online or in-store. We set out to create a new campaign that allows us to focus more on how people really feel about their tech purchases.,” says Jamie Cantwell, head of brand and marketing, Currys Ireland.

“Working with Core, we developed a tone and concept that brings this idea to life – one that reflects how people actually shop, based on fit, feeling and confidence,” she adds.

“At its heart, this platform is a celebration of the everyday love affairs we have with our tech,” adds Kate O’Callaghan, business director, Core Creative. “Our goal was to tap into that emotional connection in a way that feels playful, relatable, and a little unexpected. From strategy to the final creative, we leaned into humour and heart to reframe Currys not just as the best place to buy tech, but as the brand that understands how personal tech choices really are.”

Media for the campaign is being handled by Starcom, part of Core and according to Emma Daly, business director, Starcom: “In a cluttered category, our media approach needed to go beyond rational selling points. We’ve built a campaign that’s as visible as it is meaningful – with a media plan that balances broad reach with relevance. From brand moments to conversion-focused channels, we’re making sure For the Tech You Love connects at every touchpoint.”

Credits

