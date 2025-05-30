Academic and Broadcaster Alex Gibson Celebrates 25 Years of The Persuaders

A little bit of broadcasting history was made this week when the popular weekly radio show The Persuaders marked its 25th anniversary.

Hosted by Alex Gibson, the show is broadcast live every Friday on Dublin City FM at noon, with clips of it available as a podcast soon after.

A well-known figure within the wider academic, marketing and tech industry, Gibson is Head of Digital Marketing at the School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, TU Dublin.

“The show actually grew out of a travel show I was originally doing when I lectured in the hotel school in Cathal Brugha Street—I’ve always loved radio as a communication tool,” says Gibson.

“Then Anna Livia- as the station was called then- asked if I’d consider doing something around my marketing expertise, and that’s how the current format was born,” he says.

With a working knowledge of and expertise in all things marketing and advertising related, Gibson says it soon grew into a labor of love, something which has helped sustain its longevity over the last 25 years.

“All the presenters work on a voluntary basis, so it’ definitely wasn’t payday! I guess it is the fact that what I hear on the show often finds its way into the classroom, making both richer in the process – I hope my passion for marketing as well as a dispassionate, evidence-based perspective when interviewing guests makes for an interesting listening experience,” he says.

Juggling a part-time broadcasting career with a full-time academic career hasn’t always been easy he says.

“I’ve been very much supported by TU Dublin and the School of Marketing and Entrepreneurship in particular, by devoting time to the radio show. The radio show keeps me sharp, curious, and engaged with current topics, and access to top Irish and international experts, which directly feeds into my academic work—especially when it comes to lecturing.

“It’s also given me fresh, real-world examples and anecdotes that I can bring into lectures, making the material more relatable and dynamic for students. In many ways I think the show has made me a better lecturer,” he adds.

During the last 25 years, the marketing industry has been turned on its head but some fundamentals have remained the same, Gibson says.

“The most obvious shift has been the rise of digital—when I started the show, marketing was still largely driven by print, TV, radio, and face-to-face. Now, the landscape is dominated by social media, search engines, influencer marketing, and data analytics and more recently AI.

“Another massive change has been the role of the consumer – people are more active participants, content creators themselves, which means brands, and marketers, don’t control the narrative like they used to. What hasn’t changed, though, is the core need for storytelling, authenticity, and human connection – something I hope my radio show continues to showcase,” he says,

With over 950 shows and upwards of 1,200 interviewees under his belt, Gibson has plenty of memories that stand out.

“Seth Godin was a definite standout—his thinking always challenges the status quo. John Kearon, founder of System1, also left a big impression. His work on how we emotionally engage with brands has really shifted the way we understand consumers. I actually hosted an event in Dublin for my listeners with him as my guest which was really well received,” Gibson says.

“Closer to home, Gerard Tannam from Islandbridge Brand Development is someone whose insights I’ve always valued. He has a rare clarity when it comes to brand strategy, and he produced a fantastic series for the show called A Brief Word on Brand, which offered bite-sized, thought-provoking reflections on what makes brands tick.”

“Having a radio show long before LinkedIn or social media made connecting so easy, I was able to reach people and start conversations that might not have happened otherwise. It’s been one of the real privileges of the show—opening doors to voices I admire and learning from every one of them,” he adds.

Having witnessed and talked about all of the main issues relating to marketing, advertising and, in particular, the role technology has played over the last 25 years, Gibson feels that society is standing on the cusp of something much bigger than anything else which has gone before.

“The blend of technology and real human connection is something I’m personally researching, especially when it comes to immersive tech and AI. Over the next 25 years, I think we’ll see these tools completely transform how people learn, communicate, and experience brands. On the show, I like to explore these themes a lot because they open fantastic new opportunities for creativity and engagement. But even as technology advances at lightning speed, I think the essence of marketing will stay the same—understanding people, building trust, and creating genuine connections. It’s an exciting time to be part of this journey, both as a researcher and as a broadcaster,” he concludes.

The Persuaders airs each Friday at noon on Dublin City FM and past shows and podcast can be accessed at https://dublincityfm.ie/shows/the-persuaders/