Zenith Wins Grand Prix at TAMI Awards 2025

Zenith, part of Core, has won this year’s Grand Prix at The TAMIs, the TV planning awards run by TAM Ireland.

As part of the prize, Zenith wins €100,000 worth of TV airtime. The win came on the back of its work for National Broadband Ireland.

According to the judge’s citation: “This was a brave and ambitious plan which involved a leap of faith from client, confidence from Zenith and a solid strategy. This campaign proves that when media strategy and creativity align, the results will speak for themselves.”

OMD, meanwhile, was named winner in the Best Ongoing Use of TV category for its work with Brady Family Ham -The cHAMpions, 2 Years Running!

The judges found this “a very compelling submission with a solid and well executed buying strategy that delivered very impressive results, noting that TV continues to play a central role in the Brady Family communications strategy, with an objective in 2025 to increase investment to ensure coverage over a longer period.”

Zenith , together with Core Sponsorship and VMTV were deemed worthy winners in the Best TV Strategy category for its work with McDonalds.

“The McDelivery AV campaign exceeded expectations, driving growth in sales, market share and brand perception, despite the broader delivery market facing decline,” according to the judges.” Strong collaboration between client, franchise network, agency and broadcasters was clear here and helped produce excellent results in a very competitive market,” the concluded.

In the Best Use of Sponsorship category, it was Starcom, part of Core, working with RTÉ Media Sakes and Core Sponsorship that took the top award for their joint efforts for Allianz and “How Allianz Beat the Best.”

The TAMI Judges commended Allianz, Starcom and RTE Media Sales for a “strong campaign whereby supplementing the main sponsorship with a palate of complimentary media tactics drove brand salience and where the interrogation of the thoroughly researched results clearly points to the critical influence of the sponsorship on delivering the very tough KPI’s.”

PHD Media, working with VMTV meanwhile, won Winner Best Use of Innovation for Guinness and the “Kicking off a New Standard in Accessibility.”

“The TAMI Judges loved this truly outstanding and inspiring submission showcasing creative strategy and Innovative execution. The teamwork between PHD, VMTV, Diageo and all the other advertisers was immense, ensuring success in not just providing an inclusive broadcasting experience but also in raising awareness around accessibility issues in Irish media.”

This year’s AV Team of the Year went to 4Sales Ireland/Medialink: “4Sales Ireland are Altogether Different.”

“4SalesIreland are a sales team that embraced innovation and creativity in 2024. They are innovative and client focused and it is clear that 4 Sales are working effectively with brands and agencies to deliver the best that AV can offer.”

According to the judges: “The 4 Sales Team outperformed the market in 2024 marrying content and context and promoting TV’s strengths, to deliver a whopping 16% growth Vs 2023.The TAMI judges were impressed by this brave, innovative and different team. They show teamwork and collaboration while also putting the TV at the heart of what they do.”

Elsewhere, Sarah Flannery from OMD was named AV Planner of the Year with the judges feeling that her “passion for AV planning shone through in her entry. Her planning expertise for clients such as Brady Family and Gas Networks Ireland is clear, and she sets a gold standard for strategy, planning and execution. Sarah also uses her skills to help others in OMD and she is clearly passionate about her job. Her knowledge, passion and deep understanding of the medium and how to plan it really shines through and allows her to deliver great results for her clients.”

In addition, “the glowing testimonials from these clients and colleagues on her submission back her ability to keep motivated to learn and pass that knowledge and understanding on to her clients and colleagues alike,” the judges noted.

The winner of this year’s Broadcasters Choice Award went to Ellen Kelliher, Core.

According to the judges: This award is a unique one—because it’s chosen by the broadcasters themselves. It honours an individual who has gone above and beyond not within their own organisation but across the TV industry as a whole. This is someone who not only understands the power of TV, but knows exactly how to harness it. They’re trusted, collaborative, and a true partner to broadcasters and this award is a testament to their insight, precision, and the strong relationships they have built across the industry.”