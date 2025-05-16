Irish Language Ads Gain Visibility According to GroupM Research

Recall of Irish language ads has increased, with 57% of people remembering seeing or hearing ads in Irish recently, up from 50% last year according to new research from GroupM’s Media Tracker which is carried out twice a year.

The research also shows that audiovisual (AV) advertising remains the dominant format, with 45% of respondents recalling Irish language ads in this format, with television leading the way, followed by online players.

According to the GroupM research, audio formats show a 23% recall with radio capturing the highest level within this. Elsewhere the research shows a 16% recall for social media advertising on Facebook, ahead of Instagram and TikTok.

The research comes against a backdrop of increased investment by government departments and public bodies in Irish language advertising. The Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021 states that they must ensure that at least 20% of their annual advertising is in Irish and at least 5% of their advertising budget is spent on Irish language media.

The study, based on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults, found that 47% of respondents say they can read, write, speak, or understand Irish. Of those, 29% claim to have a high level of understanding of the language.

The research notes that while “visibility has increased, the study reveals a complex and nuanced picture of public sentiment, highlighting both progress and areas for further consideration.”

“While positive sentiment generally prevails, there are nuances in how different groups perceive the value and impact of Irish language advertising. The decrease in agreement among those with a high level of Irish regarding cultural impact and the desire for more corporate use of the language warrants further investigation,” the research notes.

“These findings highlight the importance of understanding the nuances of public perception when it comes to Irish language advertising,” says Paul Enright, business director, Mindshare. “While increased visibility is a positive step, it’s crucial to tailor messaging and channel strategies to resonate with different segments of the population, including those with varying levels of Irish language proficiency.”

He says that further research is needed to monitor the long-term impact of Irish language advertising on attitudes, behaviours, and ultimately, the strengthening of t he language in culture. “This includes exploring the reasons behind the shifting sentiments among those with a high level of Irish and identifying strategies to further engage this key demographic.”

Eimear McGrath, research director at GroupM adds: “We have just launched the second phase of research into the impact of the Irish language, a pilot study looking at specific campaign executions. We look forward to bringing the results to the market in the coming months, giving us a more rounded understanding of the impact of ads in the Irish language.”