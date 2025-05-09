Three New Irish Judges Called Up to Judge Cannes Lions

With the countdown to this year’s Cannes Lions Festival well underway, three new Irish jurors have been called up to judge in this year’s awards programme which will kick off on June 6th in the south of France.

Clíona Hayes, senior director of global brand & advertising, Indeed has joined as a juror in the Direct Lions category while Ian McGrath, COO, dentsu will join the Media Lions category. Elsewhere, in the Film Lions category, Rebecca Bourke, founder & producer, Assembly Productions will also be part of the process.

They join Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin who was previously announced as an awarding juror for the Creative Data Lions.

Speaking about his appointment to the Media Lions category, Ian McGrath says: “( am excited to see the ingenuity, execution, and outcomes driven by advertising in this year’s awards. I know the 2026 awards will be an extra special one as many companies have used advertising as a lever to help them successfully navigate turbulent market conditions.”

“I’m honoured to be part of this year’s Cannes Lions shortlisting jury. It’s a privilege to help recognise the most creative and impactful work from around the world. I’m really looking forward to contributing to the process and championing the work that truly stands out,” adds Rebecca Bourke.

“All our Jurors play a crucial role in shaping the work awarded at Cannes Lions. This year, we are seeing an unprecedented level of global engagement from deserving talent, with more markets, more voices, and more perspectives coming together to recognise the global benchmark. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work and care in curating the work that will go on to set the global standard and make history,” says Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.